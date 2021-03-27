John Hood: Wise to go for suburban voters

Over the past five years, there’s been a lot of political chatter about Trump’s disruptive effects on the two parties’ electoral coalitions. I’ve contributed to it myself. The Republican coalition has become somewhat more rural and less populated by upper-income and highly educated voters, some of whom have shifted Democratic.

But in North Carolina, at least, these shifts have been modest, not gigantic. Most suburban voters continue to favor the GOP. If they didn’t, the party would not be able to compete with Democrats, in either statewide contests or for key legislative seats that determine the control of the General Assembly.

One explanation may simply be that our suburban voters are more right-leaning than their counterparts in other states. About 47% of likely North Carolina voters told the Civitas Poll they were conservative, as did a similar number of North Carolina suburbanites. This is several points higher than the national average.

Of course, we don’t weight votes by geography. Every ballot counts exactly the same. Both coalitions ought to fight for every vote they can get in North Carolina’s urban cores and rural communities. But you can expect the major parties to keep spending lots of time and money in the suburbs. It’s where a plurality of the state’s voters, and a disproportionate share of state’s true swing voters, continue to reside.

Follow John Hood on Twitter @JohnHoodNC