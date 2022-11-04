John Railey: A needed crafter of affordable housing

In August, the Winston-Salem City Council voted to pay a New Orleans nonprofit, HousingNOLA, $322,000 to craft an action plan for greatly increasing our city’s inventory of affordable housing. HousingNOLA, however, has for the past two years given New Orleans an “F” on its performance in meeting its own affordable housing plan, adopted in 2014.

Andreanecia Morris, who heads HousingNOLA and will lead in the drafting of the plan for Winston-Salem, said in an interview that “according to the HousingNOLA plan, leaders should have created at least 7,500 publicly funded housing opportunities, as well as a strategy to create even more, by year five of the plan. Instead, we are in our eighth year and have only 2,452 new housing opportunities. City leaders continue to struggle with managing resources appropriately and adequately projecting production …The HousingNOLA strategy works, but it requires leadership that heeds the needs of the people in order to do so.”

Winston-Salem City Councilman Robert Clark, who voted against the allocation to HousingNOLA, said, “The city has done over $1 million in housing studies. It is time to implement what has been studied.”

Brice Shearburn of Winston-Salem said the City Council has hired “a consultant to tell us what is as obvious as the nose on our face … What is not as apparent is any leadership to make priorities and pursue solutions.” Shearburn, a member of the local group Folks for Good Housing, leads Infill Delicate LLC, a construction business that works in affordable housing.

But Morris and her supporters emphasize that this will be an action plan for the city to create more affordable housing, not another study. In New Orleans and Winston-Salem, the core problem is the lack of supply of affordable, or workforce housing. The multi-year plan from HousingNOLA, now in its nascent stage, will be written over 18 months.

Mayor Allen Joines says 15,000 new affordable housing units will be needed over the next eight years. That figure, he says, comes from a study by Enterprise Community Partners of Washington, D.C., that came out in 2018.

Winston-Salem State University’s Center for the Study of Economic Mobility (CSEM) has extensively studied housing issues in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, most notably through research establishing the efficacy of the Forsyth County Homeownership Program, which has helped more than 1,000 families buy homes, often their first ones, over more than 20 years. CSEM data and research would prove useful to Morris, such as its findings that every $1 spent by the county results in $5.70 in home equity for owners in their houses for nine years and that the program has contributed $5.9 million to the county tax base. Upscaling win-win initiatives such as that one should be part of the plan.

Morris, respected in New Orleans for her work, said: “Like America, Winston-Salem is struggling with an affordable housing crisis. COVID highlighted the need for a new system … The challenge will be whether the leaders of Winston-Salem heed the needs of the people. Part of our process will be to find out what those needs and challenges are so that the people of Winston-Salem can develop a system to hold their leaders accountable.”

She said that “Data will illuminate the depth and breadth of the problem. … The people need to identify and understand the problems, work with their leaders and make commitments to address the underlying needs. So yes, it will be policy, production, zoning, investments — the action plan will contain all of those things, but the Winston-Salem plan will be customized to the circumstances of the city and the needs of its people.”

A recent New York Times article noted that, as land prices rose, instead of allowing housing on smaller pieces of land, municipalities increased zoning rules. Russ Smith, a CSEM Research Fellow, said that pattern is seen in communities across the Triad, with elected officials, developers and residents all too often perceiving higher-density housing as a negative, when it can often be a positive.

Now that the City Council has committed to the formation of this plan, we can only hope that it will be a good one to which the city will adhere.

Too much momentum has already been lost.