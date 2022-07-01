John Railey and Craig Richardson: How can we increase workforce housing?

Have you noticed how shortages of workers are everywhere, from restaurants’ reduced hours to longer checkout lines at shopping outlets? Automatic checkout machines may be efficient, but they can’t help us find a product on an aisle shelf.

While COVID seems like the obvious culprit, there is a deeper, more chronic problem: the lack of affordable, or workforce, housing for our local workers, including our police officers, restaurant workers, hospital staff and teachers, among many other service occupations.

At Winston-Salem State University’s Center for the Study of Economic Mobility (CSEM), our researchers are studying this and other housing issues. Of course, most homeowners want development that raises their property value, not lowers it. But without workforce housing nearby where people shop, work and spend, that ends up contributing to our labor shortages, which has been aggravated by COVID.

Resistance to workforce housing is manifested by local laws: Zoning regulations restrict inexpensive housing in suburbs or wealthier areas. The “NIMBY” or “Not in My Backyard” problem is the end result, creating gridlock toward community solutions.

In Winston-Salem, Mayor Allen Joines has written, “Experts tell us we will need 15,000 new (affordable housing) units over the next eight years.” But as seen in the accompanying graphic, our housing inventory has been declining over the past eight years, following nationwide trends.

City Council member Jeff MacIntosh, a Realtor who champions affordable housing, noted in a recent interview that the problem is that the “private market cannot build projects that pay for themselves, much less return a profit, on below-market-rate units. It costs more (to build affordable housing) than you can charge.”

The Biden administration announced on May 16 a Housing Supply Action Plan that aims to “help close America’s housing supply in five years, using policies to reduce housing costs and improve rental assistance.” The plan, touted as the most comprehensive federal effort on housing in history, has financial incentives to break logjams with local zoning boards, encouraging them to adopt plans welcoming to workforce housing, instead of zoning out such projects. That would incentivize cities and counties to increase the supply of affordable housing.

Without it, housing affordability is increasingly out of reach, driven by increased demand and stagnant supply. “With both conditions operating, listing prices tend to rise,” said CSEM Research Manager Zach Blizard. “Since 2016, our housing prices, after adjusting for inflation, have increased by about 45.9%.” And slowing economic growth is the inevitable result without a place for our workers to live.

Another way to increase the supply is through the Forsyth County Homeownership Program. CSEM research shows that the program costs are recouped five times over, through the taxes the program participants pay on their homes. An expansion of this program would help with the housing shortage.

Russ Smith, a CSEM Research Fellow and the Faculty Lead for the Spatial Justice Studio at the Center for Design Innovation (@CDI), said, “A larger conversation needs to take place that highlights how some forms of density can be a value added for neighborhoods. Many of our most popular and visited neighborhoods/cities across the country contain a mix of housing choices and contain a dense urban framework.”

Smith added, “Take our most popular places to visit in the U.S. — from Georgetown to Charleston, to Winston-Salem’s own West End … all of these neighborhoods are dense places, with a mix of housing options at multiple price points that are highly desirable places to reside. Additionally, builders/developers also need to do a better job designing more aesthetically appealing developments.”

MacIntosh noted in an email that “the pattern of suburban development we see today has become the norm in the country,” but he noted this wasn’t always the case. “Prior to World War II, neighborhoods had duplexes, triplexes, quads, and often up to eight-unit residential structures next door to single-family. And it worked.”

If we want our local economy to function and grow, we will need to embrace solutions that make it possible for our workforce to live near where they work. As our local leaders figure out how to supply those thousands of needed units of workforce housing, they should consider zoning regulations, balancing what is really needed against exclusionary zoning regulations, some rooted in our long, hard history. The Biden plan might just give our city a much-needed nudge in that direction.

John Railey, raileyjb@gmail.com, is the writer-in-residence for Center for the Study of Economic Mobility (www.wssu.edu/csem). Craig Richardson is the executive director of CSEM.