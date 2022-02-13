John Railey: Broken-hearted mom fights gun violence

“You cannot think about anything you want to do unless you feel safe,” Alvin Atkinson, the associate director of Winston-Salem State University’s Center for the Study of Economic Mobility (CSEM), said at a recent meeting.

CSEM has joined Terry and other individuals and community groups in the fight against gun violence. Terry is frustrated that the slaying of her son, a popular worker at the downtown CVS, remains unsolved. And the preponderance of guns, period, makes no sense, she says.

“To be honest, John, I don’t know what to do,” she told me. “It’s an uphill battle. We need more policymakers involved. Nothing’s going to happen until we get to the NRA. Guns are just coming in. There’s no reason people in the community are walking around with war weaponry. Little kids, 12, 13, walking around with guns.

"If you’re a gun owner, why do your kids have access to your guns?” asked Terry, who works in parental engagement for a local nonprofit.