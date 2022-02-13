John Railey: Broken-hearted mom fights gun violence

Velma Terry will never love Valentine’s Day again. One year ago today, her son, 35-year-old Te’ore Eugene Terry, was found fatally shot in a Coliseum Drive parking lot. His mother has loved the world less since. And she has hated all the more the gun violence that has increased exponentially since her son’s senseless slaying, insanity never-ending.
“This is crazy,” Terry said recently.
Last year, there were a record 50 homicides in Forsyth County and Winston-Salem, with 44 of those crimes occurring in the city and most involving guns. There were more than a hundred assaults involving guns. Many of the victims were Black and young. The Sept. 1 shooting at Mount Tabor High School, in which one 15-year-old has been charged in the fatal shooting of another 15-year-old, brought home to many city residents the gun violence with which residents of East Winston have long lived.
Gun violence is costly in human and financial terms. For families living in East Winston and other areas of the city, the stress of this violence inhibits their ability to do their best at work and school. There are shattered families and empty spots at kitchen tables, in workplaces and in classrooms. The living can’t forget the dead, and endure with the knowledge that they too could be killed or injured.
“You cannot think about anything you want to do unless you feel safe,” Alvin Atkinson, the associate director of Winston-Salem State University’s Center for the Study of Economic Mobility (CSEM), said at a recent meeting.
CSEM has joined Terry and other individuals and community groups in the fight against gun violence. Terry is frustrated that the slaying of her son, a popular worker at the downtown CVS, remains unsolved. And the preponderance of guns, period, makes no sense, she says.
“To be honest, John, I don’t know what to do,” she told me. “It’s an uphill battle. We need more policymakers involved. Nothing’s going to happen until we get to the NRA. Guns are just coming in. There’s no reason people in the community are walking around with war weaponry. Little kids, 12, 13, walking around with guns.
"If you’re a gun owner, why do your kids have access to your guns?” asked Terry, who works in parental engagement for a local nonprofit.
Te’ore’s little brother and young nieces and nephews have been stressed out at school, Terry said. “They want to call him and they can’t. We’re feeling everything. We’re trying to keep our sanity as we suffer from grief and trauma at the same time. Te’ore was like the glue that held the family together. The killer stripped him away from us. That’s not going to stop us from persevering. But it’s like we’re moving in slow motion.”
She still has nightmares, she said. “When something goes wrong with any of my children, the first thing they do is call me,” she said. “When my son was shot, I know he was calling out for me. I know he was. Those are the nightmares. He wasn’t only my son. He was my friend.”
Terry wants to find, or start, a support group for survivors of gun violence. “Outsiders can’t understand what a survivor is going through,” she said.
Meanwhile, she’s encouraging residents to break their silence and feed tips to police about gun violence that can help them break cases. And she continues to speak out as part of the community fight against gun violence, joining with CSEM and others.
CSEM has helped lead the Winston-Salem relaunch of the My Brother’s/Sister’s Keeper initiative, of which the group Action 4 Equity is becoming community coordinator. The Forsyth County Cure Violence Program, by way of coordinating, is surveying local nonprofits on their anti-violence efforts. And a new grassroots initiative, The Women’s Gun Violence Prevention Coalition, is playing a leading role in the fight.
“The gun violence has to end,” Terry said.
John Railey (raileyjb@gmail.com) is the writer in residence for Center for the Study of Economic Mobility, www.wssu.edu/csem.