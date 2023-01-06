John Railey: City’s WSTA study could produce solutions

The City of Winston-Salem has a $199,779 contract with HDR, an engineering consulting firm based in Omaha, to produce a plan for improving the Winston-Salem Transit Authority (WSTA), which runs the city’s bus system. HDR’s initial recommendations, expected in early 2023, would do well to take in data already gathered and explore innovative approaches.

Winston-Salem State University’s Center for the Study of Economic Mobility (CSEM) has extensively studied WSTA, including through numerous interviews with bus riders. City staff say HDR, which began its work last summer plans to interview riders “in the late winter through spring prior to implementing any service changes.” Among CSEM’s research is a finding that riders who use the bus system to get to work spend an average of 12 hours a week commuting. That amounts to a time tax, CSEM Director Craig Richardson has said, subtracting hours that riders could spend advancing at work or helping their children with homework. Most buses only run every hour instead of every 30 minutes.

CSEM has presented the public with options for transportation reform, most notably from the small city of Wilson, which has a ridesharing service that has replaced its bus system and is popular with its patrons. Winston-Salem could benefit from such a ridesharing service.

HDR’s initial plans do not include widespread use of ridesharing, as indicated by an October presentation it made to a Winston-Salem City Council committee. Nor do those preliminary plans include widespread changes to WSTA’s “hub-and-spoke” system. That system is used by many municipalities, but it is time-consuming in that WSTA buses work in and out of the downtown hub instead of going directly from point to point, cutting down on transfers and miles riders must travel.

Matt Duchan, the City of Winston-Salem’s transportation project planner, said in an email: “We’re looking to maintain a lot of elements of hub and spoke, but the study will recommend some routes that don’t go downtown which should cut down on travel time, run time, headways, etc. An evolved WSTA would see more crosstown services while still maintaining many service connections downtown. The route study will be looking to reintroduce 30-minute headways where they would seem to fit.”

Regarding ridesharing, he wrote that “Microtransit is an applicable and complete substitution in cities with population under 100,000. The route study will look at where some microtransit opportunities (subsidized Uber/Lyft-style services) that allow for connections to prominent stops on bus routes could be effective.” Ridesharing “will be included in our recommendations to help supplement fixed routes where most necessary,” he wrote. “We’re still in analysis mode but should be bringing forth some initial recommendations in the first half of 2023.”

He also wrote: “To date, we have only interviewed operators, dispatchers, and staff, but intend to interview riders in the late winter through spring prior to implementing any service changes.”

HDR reported in its October presentation that repeated themes from those interviews were:

Run buses at least once every 30 minutes, not every 60 minutes.

Passengers and operators would both like to see more evening services restored after 7 p.m.

The presentation said, “The best decisions increase the number of people served with the same funds.”

If warranted, however, the city should consider spending more money for solutions that would get workers to their jobs more rapidly. For example, consider a recent pilot program that three local organizations did with about $30,000 in funding from The Winston-Salem Foundation’s initiative of grants for equitable solutions to public transportation programs. From this past April through early September, the program helped about 50 people with efficient vanpools to work, with many of them paying about $21 a week or less, organizers said. With money saved through the program, one of the clients bought a car. But the program ended when the grant money ran out.

City investments in that program and others might well recoup municipal investments. Results could be measured by CSEM.

Resolving the long-standing problems WSTA faces in transporting workers to their jobs will require innovative, data-measured efforts, including incorporating effective programs like the recent one funded by The Winston-Salem Foundation. The city and HDR would do well to keep that in mind.