John Railey: Early financial literacy is right way to go

Kendall Fields worked with his class of sophomores at Parkland High School on a recent day, teaching them some of the basics of financial literacy, including excise taxes — specifically, the one on gasoline. “This should be easy because you are living it,” he said.

The students nodded, all too familiar with the high gas prices brought on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Fields helped them understand it in full, including the government’s option of temporarily rescinding the gas tax to ease price hikes caused by the spike in oil prices. The class tackles other real-world challenges as well, including supply and demand and progressive tax rates vs. flat tax rates and how to build good credit, an essential in the path to homeownership.

“Financial education has long been a graduation requirement in North Carolina public schools, but House Bill 924, passed in 2019, expanded and refined the social studies courses required for graduation,” said Courtney Tuck, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ director of social studies. “This legislation requires that students who entered the ninth grade in 2020 have a separate course on economics and personal finance in place of civics and economics.”

The more financial education, the better. At Winston-Salem State University’s Center for the Study of Economic Mobility (CSEM), the community partners who work together to increase homeownership, a bedrock of wealth-building, constantly tell us about the importance of financial literacy. The Forsyth County Homeownership Program includes financial literacy courses for its clients. Perhaps that’s one reason why, over 15 years of the program that CSEM Director Craig Richardson and Research Manager Zach Blizard studied, fewer than 8% of the homes purchased through the program were foreclosed upon.

Numerous local organizations offer financial literacy courses for adults. That’s good. But our partners tell us youth need more opportunities to take these courses. One CSEM-supported program that CSEM Associate Director Alvin Atkinson works with, Project M.O.O.R.E., recently started offering introductory financial education to middle school students.

Several students who took Fields’ class last semester told me it was needed. They said their parents don’t own homes, although some are working toward that. The students said they hope to become homeowners. “We learned about mortgages and how to build credit,” one student said.

They spoke of the barriers to upward economic mobility, one talking about his dad’s business and how he had to save his own money for improvements rather than turn to banks where he found it hard to get a loan. The students acknowledged that better-resourced students of their age at other schools grew up learning financial literacy lessons from their parents.

One student said of Fields’ class: “I learned a lot about budgeting and how to do taxes. I would like to see more of this.”

Another said, “Investing is really important to me.” Still another said, “We talked about planning for emergencies, like car wrecks, putting money away. Don’t overlook unexpected events. I just started saving.”

The students said they liked Fields’ teaching style. Fields, 31, said financial literacy education is especially important for a school like Parkland, where the majority of the students are under-resourced minorities. “Our student population, just because of generalized socio-economic problems, the financial problems hit them a little sooner,” he said.

He teaches them the basics, such as budgeting. “Budgeting is balancing something that you want against something that you need and which one is more important,” he said.

“We have to plan things. I would love to have a nice house and car, but I’m a teacher. I get paid what I get paid. Sometimes you have to deal with ‘It would be really cool to own this. Should I buy this or should I keep this money a little longer?’ It really makes the students look into these things.”

Fields made the course well worth their time, the students who took it last semester said.

Let’s hope these classes help these students, our future, buy their first homes in the next decade.

John Railey, raileyjb@gmail.com, is the writer-in-residence for Center for the Study of Economic Mobility (www.wssu.edu/csem).