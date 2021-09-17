John Railey: Fight gun violence like it’s at your door

“When you pull that pistol, it’s real,” Leroy Richardson said. “And when you pull that trigger, it’s over.”
Richardson, the co-chairman of a Winston-Salem committee that aims to reduce gang violence, gathered with others recently on the porch at Project M.O.O.R.E in East Winston to discuss ways to curb gun violence in the wake of the Sept. 1 shooting at Mount Tabor High School. One juvenile has been charged in the death of another, 15-year-old William Chavis Renard Miller Jr. Two more young lives thrown away, two more families devastated.
“The reason it was so magnified at Mount Tabor was that the ‘hood came to the back door of the predominantly white community,” Richardson said. “We, in the Black communities, have been dealing with this for a long time, and are still dealing with it.”
There have been 24 homicides in Winston-Salem this year, including one man who died of gunfire last week, and more than 100 reported shootings. Victims in several of the shootings have been juveniles. Project M.O.O.R.E., an initiative to help those at risk led by David Moore and supported by Winston-Salem State University’s Center for the Study of Economic Mobility (CSEM), is at the center of an effort to curb local gun violence. It won’t be easy. But it’s crucial.
The human costs of gun violence are obvious. The economic costs include children and their parents feeling unsafe and stressed, unable to deliver their full potential in the workplace and schools. CSEM is aligning with community efforts to reduce gun violence. As CSEM Associate Director Alvin Atkinson has said, “Feeling safe at home should be a given, not a luxury for those in well-resourced neighborhoods.”
CSEM has helped lead the Winston-Salem relaunch of the My Brother’s/Sister’s Keeper initiative, of which the group Action 4 Equity is becoming community coordinator. The initiative will join in the effort to reduce gun violence. A new grassroots initiative, The Women’s Gun Violence Prevention Team, is also on the case. The Forsyth County Cure Violence Program, by way of coordinating, is surveying local nonprofits on their anti-violence efforts.
Coordination will be key. So will involving many people in the effort — and keeping them involved. One man at the recent Project M.O.O.R.E meeting said, “Everybody’s focused on me and mine until the drama comes to their doorstep.”
Another said, “It’s no more villages in Winston-Salem,” in reference to the old saying “It takes a village to raise a child.”Moore recognized that, saying, “Everybody’s worried about living safe in the community, but everybody wants to sit back and let somebody else make a move.” But he’s determined, he said, to “rebuild the villages.”
That, obviously, is a huge challenge. But Moore and others are chipping away at it. At Project M.O.O.R.E, which restarted in January, Moore and a small staff work with youth, beginning them on the road to be musicians, barbers and hairdressers — and encouraging them to stay in school and away from guns. Toward that end, the project started an after-school program last week. The project tries to keep up with youth on social media, and tries to stay in close touch with their parents.
Curbing gun violence is a complex challenge that cuts across the systems of education and criminal justice, as the participants in the Project M.O.O.R.E. meeting noted. It’s tied to longstanding questions of parental responsibility, including teenagers who become parents and parents having to spend hours on city buses to get to multiple jobs, leaving little time for their children. Many families live in neighborhoods where gunshots are a common sound, where checking your child’s backpack for guns can be a bigger worry than checking it for homework and where crime looms large as a lure. “It’s easy to get in and hard to get out,” one woman said at the Project M.O.O.R.E. meeting.
Atkinson said: “Reducing gun violence requires a holistic approach in which everyone has a role and which the community will is evident in all sectors and demonstrated by a tangible commitment of resources, public and private, that are research-informed and strategically aligned to break the cycle of violence within our neighborhoods.”
Dr. Pam Peoples-Joyner, the community relations specialist for the Winston-Salem Police Department, agreed, saying, “I think it’s very positive for us to work together. We need to meet people where they are.”
Milton Kennedy, a Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy teacher who was at the meeting, said curbing gun violence is a vision that “will make the unseen seen. Why not try it?”
John Railey (raileyjb@gmail.com) is the writer-in-residence for CSEM. Learn more at www.wssu.edu/csem.