John Railey: Fight gun violence like it’s at your door

CSEM has helped lead the Winston-Salem relaunch of the My Brother’s/Sister’s Keeper initiative, of which the group Action 4 Equity is becoming community coordinator. The initiative will join in the effort to reduce gun violence. A new grassroots initiative, The Women’s Gun Violence Prevention Team, is also on the case. The Forsyth County Cure Violence Program, by way of coordinating, is surveying local nonprofits on their anti-violence efforts.

Coordination will be key. So will involving many people in the effort — and keeping them involved. One man at the recent Project M.O.O.R.E meeting said, “Everybody’s focused on me and mine until the drama comes to their doorstep.”

Another said, “It’s no more villages in Winston-Salem,” in reference to the old saying “It takes a village to raise a child.”Moore recognized that, saying, “Everybody’s worried about living safe in the community, but everybody wants to sit back and let somebody else make a move.” But he’s determined, he said, to “rebuild the villages.”