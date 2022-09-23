John Railey: Forsyth needs a center for released offenders

In their first days out of prison, released offenders in Forsyth County struggle to get from one location to another for crucial check-ins on issues ranging from employment to drug treatment. That complex, often frustrating process is aggravated by our poor system of public transportation.

But in Durham County, released offenders have, for more than 20 years, been getting many of those services in one downtown building, the Criminal Justice Resource Center. Forsyth County should have such a center.

Winston-Salem State University’s Center for the Study of Economic Mobility (CSEM) would welcome that. Reentry work is a bedrock for CSEM, which realizes the heavy financial and human costs of recidivism. Douglas Bates, a CSEM Research Fellow and assistant professor in WSSU’s Department of Social Work, is developing a survey that will help employers and released offenders better adjust to the workplace. Among CSEM’s partner organizations are the Do School, whose participants can include released offenders learning the construction trade, and Project M.O.O.R.E., which helps at-risk youth and is run by David Moore, who did time in prison decades ago before turning his life around.

“A center like this would be a good thing,” Moore said. “We just have to get the right partners together.”

Don Martin, the vice chairman of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, is receptive to the idea.

“I agree that a one-stop location for released offenders to accomplish all their post release required check-ins and connect to work training and work opportunities makes a lot of sense,” he said in an email. “If existing staff can be co-located to a central location already owned by the county, this would be relatively easy. If additional staffing is required and/or a suitable county owned facility is not available, then a budget would have to be prepared that identified additional staff costs, and the costs of a suitable facility that could be considered in the next budget cycle.”

Forsyth County Commissioner Fleming El-Amin, who champions social justice, said he would welcome a one-stop center here.

Project Re-entry and other organizations do good work in Forsyth County. Putting much of that work in one place would greatly ease the reentry process. The Durham center provides GED and adult basic education training through Durham Technical Community College, employment services, cognitive behavior interventions, drug treatment services and case management such as referrals for housing, Social Security and other needs. Two probation officers are on site, and others are nearby in offices on the city bus line. The center also helps its clients with clothing. No fees are charged for the services.

“We needed to centralize resources. We don’t provide everything, but it’s a good start,” said Roshanna Parker, the assistant director of the center. “We make it our business to connect individuals who come to us with services from other agencies in the community. We are always excited to tell people about the work that we do in hopes it can trickle into other counties.”

The three-story center has 50 employees and is funded by Durham County. Features include substance abuse counselors, cognitive behavioral counselors, mental health and drug treatment court staff and the involvement of the Local Reentry Council. Instructors from Durham Technical Community College come in to assist clients with employment readiness. Cognitive behavioral classes are designed to help clients make better choices.

Substance-use disorder treatment is a vital part of what the center is focused on to assist clients to become drug and alcohol free. The local Reentry Council is designed to serve as the first point of contact for individuals being released back into the community from incarceration. In addition to the main location, the center has staff that work in the Durham County Detention Center and the Durham County Courthouse.

Getting out of prison is hard and frustrating. Every complex turn is challenging and can lead to failure — a return to prison that is costly in financial and human terms. Released offenders need help navigating the process.

A center for released offenders here could do that.

“We hear good things from clients,” Parker said. “We think the center has been successful. This is a population that many cities and counties have not committed as many resources to as Durham County has.”