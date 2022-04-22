John Railey: Her field of dreams could help many

It’s a small vacant lot off Patterson Avenue now. But Rasheeda Shankle envisions so much more there. She sees a small dwelling for communal living, helping single-parent mothers raise their children and start climbing the economic ladder, the start of more such houses in the city. “That’s my dream,” Shankle said.

If it was most anyone else, I’d be doubtful this plan can work. But Shankle has a way of bringing her dreams to fruition. While still at Winston-Salem State University in 2015, working a minimum-wage job, she started Honorable Youth, a local nonprofit that blends short- and long-term programs and services for at-risk minority youth with incentives for single mothers to expand their mindsets and achieve sustainable employment. It’s supported by WSSU’s Center for the Study of Economic Mobility (CSEM) and numerous other donors.

Now, to take Honorable Youth to the next level, she’s consulting with local leaders on her communal living plan.

“Since Rasheeda mentioned the co-housing community concept to me, I have seen a few stories about their success and growing popularity in New York and California where they have developed as an affordable way to live,” said Carol Davis, who leads the Enterprise Center and its backing force, the S.G. Atkins Community Development Corp. She is also the special assistant for Community Development and Engagement to WSSU Chancellor Elwood Robinson.

“It seems very similar to what we traditionally call a boarding house, but this concept is family-oriented, and is intentionally a living community with in-house services that provide stability and economic mobility so that the families can move up and out. Since people in this area are less familiar with the model, I think she’s smart to start a small one on property she already owns, learn lessons, show success and then do a larger one.”

Ideas like Shankle’s are sorely needed in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, which will need as many as 10,000 units of affordable housing in the next decade. “And now, with inflation and rent increases, our families are struggling now more than they were before,” Shankle said. “The pandemic and inflation has increased the cost of everything and our families are seeking alternative living arrangements.”

She bought the parcel of land off Patterson Avenue at an auction five years ago. In the time since, she has conducted interest meetings with participants of the Two-Generations Program and studied communal living, seeing how it has worked in other cities, including Los Angeles’s treehouse community (treehouse.community) and North Carolina’s Pacifica Cohousing Community (www.pacificaonline.org).

With the help of CSEM, Shankle completed a strategic business plan to create a safe and affordable communal living housing facility, the Salem Cohousing Community, to help at-risk minority youth and their parents achieve economic stability. Her communal living model, which is currently running a fundraising campaign to purchase architectural designs and plans from Stitch Design Shop, will create a sense of belonging and community and provide the participating women and children the opportunity to overcome poverty alongside other similar families in an environment where there is mutual care and support.

Shankle has been consulting with city of Winston-Salem staff, trying to figure out how her model could work within existing codes and ordinances. “Right now, we’re just really going back and forth,” she said.

City Councilman Jeff Macintosh is open to Shankle’s idea. “I would love to see us be more inventive in what we consider as housing options,” he said. “I would love to see us consider whatever options work for people if it’s creative.”

Davis said: “I was in Atlanta recently where I saw people sleeping in tents on the side of the road, and across the street saw a huge storage unit building where people pay to store extra stuff, and it struck me that we pay to store stuff, but don’t provide enough resources to make sure all people have their own safe place to live,” she said. “We need to invest in all options to make sure people can live with dignity in safe, clean, warm spaces that meet their needs.”

John Railey, raileyjb@gmail.com, is the writer-in-residence for Center for the Study of Economic Mobility (www.wssu.edu/csem).