John Railey: Keep up momentum on transportation reform

Winston-Salem and Forsyth County are making progress with public transportation challenges. The trick is how to keep that progress going.

A case in point is a recent pilot program that three organizations did with about $30,000 in funding from The Winston-Salem Foundation’s initiative of grants for equitable solutions to public transportation issues. From this past April through early September, the program helped about 50 people with efficient vanpools to work, with many of them paying about $21 a week or less, organizers said. With money saved through the program, one of the clients bought a car through a local nonprofit that helps with low-interest loans, the CARes Project.

“In order for people to be able to plan out their futures, these programs could aspire to last three to five years, not just a few months,” said Craig Richardson, the director of Winston-Salem State University’s Center for the Study of Economic Mobility (CSEM), which researches transportation issues. “That would greatly ease the transition up the economic ladder for many hard-working people.”

At a cost of about $600 per person, the pilot program has set its approximately 50 participants on the path to upward economic mobility, so the grant could more than pay off. Local leaders would do well to support The Winston-Salem Foundation and other organizations in extending such successful pilots, instead of constantly letting pilots expire and rushing off to other short-lived ones.

The Goler Community Development Corp. received the grant and led the program, partnering with Community Court Services of the local sheriff’s office and Support Systems of Forsyth County, a new business that provided van service.

Garrett Bolden, the CFO of the Goler CDC, said the pilot program was very popular. “It was door-to-door transportation for all three shifts, 24-7.”

The program ended because its grant ran out. Charlie Gardner, the program officer for the foundation in charge of the transportation initiative, said his organization is assessing how to best move forward with its transportation work through a series of meetings with grant recipients. “Our hypothesis is that, by bringing grantees together to learn and collaborate, something will become possible that wouldn’t be if we just work in silos. We are trying to figure out together how to move the work forward and look at the issues on a larger scale. One challenge is engaging other local stakeholders in Winston-Salem to buy in, both public and private, since it’s probably going to take a mix.”

At the heart of the problem is the city’s inefficient public bus system, the Winston-Salem Transportation Authority, WSTA. Buses only run every hour instead of every 30 minutes. Among CSEM’s extensive research on the problem is a finding that riders who use the bus system to get to work spend an average of 12 hours a week commuting. That amounts to a time tax, Richardson has said, subtracting hours that riders could spend advancing at work or helping their children with homework.

CSEM has presented the public with options for transportation reform, most notably from the small city of Wilson, which has a ridesharing service that has replaced its bus system and is popular with its patrons. Richardson has asked why Winston-Salem can’t start a similar program on a hybrid basis.

The city of Winston-Salem has not taken such steps. The city did commission HDR, an Omaha-based company, to do a study of WSTA’s services. HDR will present some of its preliminary findings to the City Council’s Public Works Committee at 6 p.m. Oct. 11.

Meanwhile, the pilot program Goler and its partners enacted presents a strong model for improvement in public transportation. They showed what a partnership between a nonprofit, a government entity and a business can accomplish.

The program is designed to run in eight-week intervals. Riders received their first two weeks of service free, then paid fees reduced by 85%. “Most of the people actually are still working,” said Cpl. Kichas Adams of Community Court Services. “One bought a car. Others found a co-worker to help them get to work.”

We cannot afford to lose the reform momentum that is right there in front of us. We should build on those models.