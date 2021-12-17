John Railey: McManus committed to education equity

Tricia McManus’s experience working for a Florida school system prepared her to be superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. And the experience changed her life. She saw inequities firsthand, starting as a fourth-grade teacher and working her way up to principal.

“All of that changed my entire line of focus. Inequity is a travesty. It became a moral imperative for me to do something about it,” she said in a recent meeting with Winston-Salem State University’s Center for the Study of Economic Mobility (CSEM).

McManus shares CSEM’s emphasis on data-based research to evaluate the efficacy of programs and, if necessary, improve them. CSEM has explored the adverse effects of school systems not being able to get many of the best teachers to the lowest-performing schools, and those of students of low resources not having full access to the internet. She saw those issues and others working for Hillsborough County Public Schools in the Tampa area of Florida.

The Florida system takes in more than 200,000 students in 240 schools. Our system, with 52,000 students in 80 schools, is considerably smaller. But McManus says “All the challenges are very similar.”