John Railey: McManus committed to education equity

Tricia McManus’s experience working for a Florida school system prepared her to be superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. And the experience changed her life. She saw inequities firsthand, starting as a fourth-grade teacher and working her way up to principal.
“All of that changed my entire line of focus. Inequity is a travesty. It became a moral imperative for me to do something about it,” she said in a recent meeting with Winston-Salem State University’s Center for the Study of Economic Mobility (CSEM).
McManus shares CSEM’s emphasis on data-based research to evaluate the efficacy of programs and, if necessary, improve them. CSEM has explored the adverse effects of school systems not being able to get many of the best teachers to the lowest-performing schools, and those of students of low resources not having full access to the internet. She saw those issues and others working for Hillsborough County Public Schools in the Tampa area of Florida.
The Florida system takes in more than 200,000 students in 240 schools. Our system, with 52,000 students in 80 schools, is considerably smaller. But McManus says “All the challenges are very similar.”
McManus, a 53-year-old Tampa native, recognized that, and the desire for change on the part of many, when she came to Winston-Salem a year-and-a-half ago to be deputy superintendent. The school board named her interim superintendent in 2020, then superintendent in February of 2021.
She has won praise for facing her challenges with a direct style of compassion. “The community is dying for the school system to show some major improvement,” she said.
Working in schools in disadvantaged neighborhoods serving mostly minority students in Florida, she learned how to be an advocate for students. One of her daughters, Megan, has Down syndrome, and that informs her work. Kim Underwood, a writer for the school system, put it like this in a recent story:
For one, it helped her understand what providing equity for all students really means. Each child is different, and each child should be supported in the ways that best serve her or him. McManus’s experiences with Megan and the frustrations that can come when you’re trying to make sure that your child receives the best education possible ensured that she knows what it feels like to a frustrated parent.
“Having Megan has taught me what fighting for a kid is like,” McManus said.
In Florida, McManus got teachers in low-performing schools the training and support they needed and turned those schools around. “It’s not the kids,” McManus said. “It’s everything else that’s causing the disparities in their lives. Leadership matters. I’ve lived it.”
She is trying to effect similar reforms here. She wants to see those reforms carried out. “We need to implement our reforms with consistency and fidelity,” she said. “Great practices and programs do not work if they are not implemented as intended.”
Tripp Jeffers, a former president of the Forsyth County Association of Educators, noted McManus’s background in equity work and said, “Every time I’ve approached her about ideas to assist our schools that serve primarily students of color, like Parkland where I teach, she has been more than open to innovation. She has a heart for the work!”
Lida Calvert-Hayes, the vice chairwoman of the school board, said McManus “works so hard for all our kids and makes sure all kids and teachers are treated equally and have all the resources they need. She cares about all.”
McManus said: “I don’t have all the answers, but I do think we as a community do if we come together.”
John Railey, the writer-in-residence for Center for the Study of Economic Mobility, can be reached at raileyjb@gmail.com.