John Railey: New group will help Winston-Salem rise

The group has been very intentional about its work, with Chuck Byrd, the CEO of Strategic Business Collaborative, serving as the project director and bringing his professional staff with him on the work.

Sandra and Lafayette Jones and their 40-year-old national companies, SMSi Healthy Living Solutions and Urban Call Marketing, have provided a wealth of strategic planning and marketing services. WS RISE, composed of 20 community groups with “lived experiences,” is convening eight working groups for eight key issues: education, health and wellness, food security, housing, criminal justice, jobs and workforce development, economic development, and civic engagement.

“We’re getting there on our plans,” Byrd said.

The groups will craft action plans to close the racial gap on each issue and present their ideas at a two-day summit, open to the public, this spring. The summit will be aimed at putting those ideas to work through widespread involvement, including aligning resources. That’s crucial, for too often in Winston-Salem, nonprofits have inefficiently duplicated their efforts and competed over grant money as needs mount and the challenges of those eight key issues linger, only aggravated by the pandemic.