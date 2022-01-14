John Railey: New group will help Winston-Salem rise

Winston-Salem, after two decades of striving, is finally making a strong comeback. The Innovation Quarter in the heart of downtown, that biotech bedrock, is thriving and makes national news. That’s good, but almost within a stone’s throw of the quarter, abject poverty remains in East Winston, cut off by redlining, then U.S. 52.
For years, city leaders have given lip service to East Winston revitalization plans that have, for the most part, fizzled, often because they did not involve the most important players, the residents of East Winston.
Finally, a new group is changing that. Winston-Salem RISE (wsrise.org) began in June 2020, the brainchild of local leaders Paula McCoy, the executive director of the Partnership for Prosperity, and Bill McLain, the executive director of GIDE, and others. “This is not top-down led organization,” McCoy said. “This is grassroots-up.”
WS RISE has enlisted the support of many, including Winston-Salem State University’s Center for the Study of Economic Mobility, which shares WS RISE’s emphasis on breaking down the barriers to wealth-building in East Winston and reversing generations of poverty.
With a slogan of “Putting Black lives first … for a change,” WS RISE has a vision statement of “A just community that provides full access to opportunities & prosperity for all its citizens” and a mission statement of developing and partnering “with community-led initiatives that eradicate all racial disparities for Black people.”
The group has been very intentional about its work, with Chuck Byrd, the CEO of Strategic Business Collaborative, serving as the project director and bringing his professional staff with him on the work.
Sandra and Lafayette Jones and their 40-year-old national companies, SMSi Healthy Living Solutions and Urban Call Marketing, have provided a wealth of strategic planning and marketing services. WS RISE, composed of 20 community groups with “lived experiences,” is convening eight working groups for eight key issues: education, health and wellness, food security, housing, criminal justice, jobs and workforce development, economic development, and civic engagement.
“We’re getting there on our plans,” Byrd said.
The groups will craft action plans to close the racial gap on each issue and present their ideas at a two-day summit, open to the public, this spring. The summit will be aimed at putting those ideas to work through widespread involvement, including aligning resources. That’s crucial, for too often in Winston-Salem, nonprofits have inefficiently duplicated their efforts and competed over grant money as needs mount and the challenges of those eight key issues linger, only aggravated by the pandemic.
It’s lunacy that a city known nationwide for its biotech advances has many people without access to quality health care or even adequate public transportation to get to doctors, grocery stores, work and college — as just one example of the inequities WS RISE aims to correct. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., whose legacy we celebrate this weekend, recognized how interconnected we really are, once saying, “Whatever affects one directly affects all indirectly.“
The summit will define what’s needed for East Winston to finally flourish, as much of the rest of the city is currently doing.
Members of the group say a foundational document, “WS RISE, A Blueprint for East Winston” will “be the heart of the city’s vision to transform Winston-Salem by the year 2030 into a picture of an inclusive, thriving community.”
The vision is ambitious as all get out, visionary and perhaps even wildly optimistic. But it is sorely needed. And with the organization, talent and grass-roots strength WS RISE brings, it can succeed. Byrd said: “We’re going to do this like you eat an elephant: one bite at a time.”
John Railey, the writer-in-residence for CSEM, can be reached at raileyjb@gmail.com.