John Railey: Overcoming food insecurity in East Winston

Banner, who pulled time in prison for a felonious assault and was released 17 years ago, has found redemption through the nonprofit. It began with what Banner called “guerrilla gardening,” cleaning up abandoned lots that had been used as dumping grounds and “dropping our plants.” They got some pushback from landowners, he said, but eventually worked with them and city officials to gain access to the land for gardening. Banner and Hill began to explore other strategies to battle food insecurity. They networked across the community.

Alvin Atkinson, CSEM’s associate director, serves on the board of Neighbors for Better Neighborhoods with Banner, and heard about Island CultureZ from Banner. Atkinson learned more about the group, and realized it would be ideal for an Economic Mobility Award. Those awards aim to accelerate the building of pathways to economic mobility in areas including health and well-being, which fits the model of Island CultureZ. The nonprofit also fits CSEM’s goal of getting more WSSU students involved in economic mobility: It is planning an agricultural education program for students, who can intern with Island CultureZ.