Participants dodged a steady barrage of raindrops as they hurried inside the Anderson Center at Winston-Salem State University on a recent morning. But inside, they tackled blue-sky dreams, ones where the long-standing barriers to economic mobility for African-Americans in Winston-Salem will finally fall as residents of lived experience are finally heard. Those residents spoke out at a year-end symposium held this past December by WS RISE, a unique grassroots effort that began just two-and-a-half years ago.

“We are trying to build community,” WS RISE Project Team Chuck Byrd said as he welcomed the crowd. “We need you.”

WS RISE has enlisted the support of many, including Winston-Salem State University and its Center for the Study of Economic Mobility (CSEM), which shares WS RISE’s emphasis on breaking down the barriers to wealth-building in East Winston and reversing generations of poverty. Alvin Atkinson, who retired as CSEM Associate Director at the end of 2022 , has been a strong RISE supporter.

“The WS RISE Summit represents the beginning of a new approach for our community to create a new prescription to cure the entrenched inequities caused institutional and systemic racism,” Atkinson said. “Understandably, the prescription will require courage, perseverance and significant financial commitments by the entire Winston-Salem community. My hope is that we will be ready to meet this opportunity with the will and the power to see it through.”

With a slogan of “Putting Black lives first … for a change,” WS RISE has a vision statement of “A just community that provides full access to opportunities & prosperity for all its citizens” and a mission statement of developing and partnering “with community-led initiatives that eradicate all racial disparities for Black people.”

WSSU Chancellor Elwood Robinson also welcomed the December symposium participants, emphasizing the university’s goal of reaching beyond its walls to the surrounding communities in East Winston. He spoke of equity in education, food and health benefits. “That’s what WS RISE is all about,” he said.

As the speakers finished their morning remarks, the participants filed into classrooms, where moderators listened closely throughout the day to their feedback on key issues such as education, health and wellness, food security, housing, criminal justice, jobs and workforce development, economic development, and civic engagement.

Lafayette Jones of Winston-Salem, a WS RISE supporter, led a visitor by the break-outs sessions in classrooms, occasionally subtly opening a door to hear the lively dialogue inside. “This is what it’s all about,” he said. “They will be heard. Beneficial change will come from within the community of “lived experiences”.

He knows his subject well. Over a 40-year period , Jones and his business and life partner, Sandra Miller Jones, built successful business partnerships as they made a national mark with their marketing companies. He and another WS RISE member, Michael Suggs, founded the Goler Community Development Corp. (CDC) in 1998 , an organization that has executed more than $50 million in federal, state, county and city housing, workforce development and other programs.

WS RISE members and participants are a new generation committed to collaborating and building a better community, with a focus on east Winston.

Key to that is getting the white-dominated corporate power structure to invest in Black communities in ways that really give dollars back to those communities and their residents, and not just to the companies, Bahiyyah Maroon, the Chief Executive Officer at the Polis Institute, based in Florida, suggested in an online address at the start of the symposium. “You can genuinely create equitable revitalization,” she said. WS RISE and the Polis Institute, in collaboration, were recently awarded a $281,000 grant by the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust to help identify a “safety net” from those with lived experience — anything that keeps them from further disaster, such as job loss for lack of day care, homelessness, family hunger or and health-insurance cancellation.

Mary Humphrey Hendrick of the WS RISE project team indicated that the input received from the symposium will inform the organization’s blueprint for change. Paula McCoy, the WS RISE chairwoman, said the goal is to create a just community for all citizens.

WS RISE is planning a larger, communitywide event, a Grand Summit, in the Spring to collaborate on creating a measurable success blueprint for East Winston. This an opportunity for the people to be heard, an event where they can share their hard-earned experience and collaborate. Beneficial change is coming.