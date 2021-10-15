John Railey: Saving children from gun violence

Velma Terry knows all too well the heavy costs of gun violence. On Valentine’s Day, her 35-year-old son, Te’Ore Terry, was found fatally shot in Winston-Salem. Now, Te’Ore’s little brother and nephews and nieces are stressed at school. “They’re talking about this all the time and it’s fearful for them,” she said. “They’re trying to understand why this is happening.”

Local gun violence here and nationwide, especially among youth, has underscored the need for a holistic approach to confronting it. An anti-gun violence rally at Blum Park at 2 p.m. Sunday is part of that, a growing communitywide response to the issue that couldn’t come at a more crucial time.

“Local children are living in poverty and with the threat of violence, including gun violence,” said Michele Lewis, a professor of Psychological Sciences and Research Fellow at Winston-Salem State University’s Center for the Study of Economic Mobility (CSEM). “Their daily life has ongoing stressors. This impacts their reactivity to threat, their ability to regulate their emotions and their optimal thriving. Thus, any programs aimed at increasing upward mobility must acknowledge the impact of chronic stress (e.g. poverty, oppression-related violence) on motivation,” said Lewis, who worked with Velma Terry on a CSEM-supported group for women.