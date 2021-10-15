John Railey: Saving children from gun violence

Velma Terry knows all too well the heavy costs of gun violence. On Valentine’s Day, her 35-year-old son, Te’Ore Terry, was found fatally shot in Winston-Salem. Now, Te’Ore’s little brother and nephews and nieces are stressed at school. “They’re talking about this all the time and it’s fearful for them,” she said. “They’re trying to understand why this is happening.”
Local gun violence here and nationwide, especially among youth, has underscored the need for a holistic approach to confronting it. An anti-gun violence rally at Blum Park at 2 p.m. Sunday is part of that, a growing communitywide response to the issue that couldn’t come at a more crucial time.
“Local children are living in poverty and with the threat of violence, including gun violence,” said Michele Lewis, a professor of Psychological Sciences and Research Fellow at Winston-Salem State University’s Center for the Study of Economic Mobility (CSEM). “Their daily life has ongoing stressors. This impacts their reactivity to threat, their ability to regulate their emotions and their optimal thriving. Thus, any programs aimed at increasing upward mobility must acknowledge the impact of chronic stress (e.g. poverty, oppression-related violence) on motivation,” said Lewis, who worked with Velma Terry on a CSEM-supported group for women.
Another CSEM Fellow, Charity Griffin, an associate professor of psychological sciences, said, “There is no evidence that police in schools and/or metal detectors prevent school violence (including school shootings). Instead, these types of pseudo school safety strategies are often grounded in racism, perpetuate inequities across and within schools, and yield school climates that result in students feeling unsafe. The science is clear that trusting and caring relationships among students and staff, rigorous and engaging curriculum, and equitable discipline policies (e.g., restorative justice practices) make schools safer than metal detectors could ever make them. Consistent with the science, I am a proponent of policymakers and school boards funding wrap-around supports in the form of social services as a means of equitable violence prevention in schools.”
CSEM Associate Director Alvin Atkinson rightly sees gun violence as a factor negatively impacting economic mobility. The human and financial costs of that violence include subjecting children and their parents to stress that can make it hard for them to reach their potential in their classrooms and workplaces. CSEM is aligning with community efforts to reduce gun violence.
There have been 24 homicides already this year in Winston-Salem, and more than 100 shootings. A study from the Children’s Defense Fund found that child and teen shooting deaths nationwide reached a 19-year high in 2017 and have remained elevated, The Associated Press reported last week, and Black children and teenagers were four times more likely than whites to be fatally shot. “Studies have shown that victims of violence are at an elevated risk of becoming violent themselves,” the news service reported.
The Sept. 1 shooting at Mount Tabor High School, in which one 15-year-old has been charged in the fatal shooting of another 15-year-old, brought home to many city residents the gun violence with which residents of East Winston have long lived.
Lida Calvert-Hayes, the vice chairwoman of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board, said, “Children exposed to gun violence may experience both short- and long-term psychological stress and desensitization to violence. Children like to think their schools are safe places, and now some are more afraid because of the use of guns with even younger students and more gangs. Gun violence is soaring during the COVID-19 pandemic, and more kids are getting their hands on guns.”
CSEM has helped lead the Winston-Salem relaunch of the My Brother’s/Sister’s Keeper initiative, of which the group Action 4 Equity is becoming community coordinator. The initiative will join in the effort to reduce gun violence. The Forsyth County Cure Violence Program, by way of coordinating, is surveying local nonprofits on their anti-violence efforts. And a new grassroots initiative, The Women’s Gun Violence Prevention Coalition, of which Velma Terry is part, is also on the case and will host the Sunday event.
Terry, who works in parental engagement for a local nonprofit, and others are sick and tired of the senseless gun violence taking our children, leaving their young survivors shattered.
John Railey (raileyjb@gmail.com) is the writer-in-residence for CSEM (www.wssu.edu/csem).