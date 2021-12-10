John Railey: Social Services head paved path for future collaboration

Victor Isler has a mantra: “There is nothing more important than a community that decides what it cares about.” He stuck to that mantra as the head of the Forsyth County Department of Social Services (DSS), helping the county make progress on issues — including “the benefits cliff,” the challenge that arises when people on public benefits receive raises but suddenly lose benefits, often worsening their economic standing.
Isler, who earned his undergraduate degree at Winston-Salem State University, worked with the school’s Center for the Study of Economic Mobility (CSEM) and other community partners on confronting the benefits cliff. The public dialogue, involving people experiencing the cliff effect, continues with the process aimed toward drafting an action plan that will put potential solutions before the public and policymakers.
“I’m extremely pleased the Winston-Salem community made a decision to research this. I think this is really big step to saying as a community we’re trying to do something about it,” Isler, a 42-year-old Goldsboro native, said recently, adding that he enjoys working with CSEM. “Research can become transformational,” he said.
Isler, who earned widespread respect during his three-year tenure as head of the Forsyth DSS, last month began work as an assistant county manager in Guilford County.
“I can say many great things about Victor — we will miss him, but completely understand his ambition and desire to grow professionally,” Forsyth County Manager Dudley Watts said. “Victor is a servant leader with a vision, but also has just plain common sense.”
Isler, a former DSS division director, took the top DSS job after the agency had experienced serious challenges. “He built trust where it had been broken and developed a strong team of division leaders that have experienced solid leadership,” Watts said. “All this, and he is personable, approachable and has a great sense of humor.”
As the county searches for the new DSS head, it should bear in mind that collaborations with existing research and nonprofits can lead to big dividends.
For example, while collaborating with Isler, CSEM Director Craig Richardson published an economic study with colleague Zach Blizard that showed another key problem related to the benefits cliff effect: Long spans occur where an individual’s income increases but benefits fall nearly as quickly — a term they call “disincentive deserts.” The pair found that in Forsyth County, for a single person receiving $10 an hour with two children and receiving social benefits, there was barely any improvement in economic standing, all the way up to $30 an hour. The effective tax rate often exceeds 90%.
To help navigate the labyrinth of benefits cliffs and disincentive deserts, Richardson worked with Executive Director Adam Hill of Forsyth Futures to create a Social Benefits Calculator to help workers and employers better understand what wage increases can mean. “The calculator helps policy analysts, academics, government staff and elected politicians better understand — on a practical level — how federal and state policies combine to undermine American citizens’ incentives to work,” Richardson said. “This calculator could change the conversation and help offer long-term policy solutions.”
Isler said: “The benefits calculator helps subsidy beneficiaries and employees, as well as employers, understand how increased wages work in concert with subsidies and identifies the need for transitional support to continue an individual’s social mobility trajectory once benefits are impacted. This is complex work, and I don’t want to say wages shouldn’t be raised.”
But he said government policies might be adjusted to reduce adverse policy modifications, and local supports are needed to avoid the impact of the benefit cliff. “This work will take time,” he said. “It allows us to move into spaces around federal and state policy in regard to how policies are continued or ended.”
He concentrates on research-based solutions to break down economic barriers so that all can rise, aligning with CSEM and other partners. “Intersectionality has to be acknowledged and leveraged,” he said.
Watts said: “Perhaps we can lure Victor back at some point.”
That would be a good thing for the county indeed.
To see the Social Benefits Calculator, go to Benefits Calculator Intro – Forsyth Futures.