John Railey: Social Services head paved path for future collaboration

To help navigate the labyrinth of benefits cliffs and disincentive deserts, Richardson worked with Executive Director Adam Hill of Forsyth Futures to create a Social Benefits Calculator to help workers and employers better understand what wage increases can mean. “The calculator helps policy analysts, academics, government staff and elected politicians better understand — on a practical level — how federal and state policies combine to undermine American citizens’ incentives to work,” Richardson said. “This calculator could change the conversation and help offer long-term policy solutions.”

Isler said: “The benefits calculator helps subsidy beneficiaries and employees, as well as employers, understand how increased wages work in concert with subsidies and identifies the need for transitional support to continue an individual’s social mobility trajectory once benefits are impacted. This is complex work, and I don’t want to say wages shouldn’t be raised.”

But he said government policies might be adjusted to reduce adverse policy modifications, and local supports are needed to avoid the impact of the benefit cliff. “This work will take time,” he said. “It allows us to move into spaces around federal and state policy in regard to how policies are continued or ended.”