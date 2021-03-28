John Railey: Spreading fun success to HBCUs

Lafayette Jones encouraged Lash to apply to Wharton. When she felt overwhelmed and wanted to leave the school, he talked her out of it. Lash came to value her time there, and, after graduating in 1997, rose quickly in the food industry, eventually working for Sodexo, living in Washington, D.C., Atlanta and Chicago, and flying around the country on business trips, even abroad to Italy. Attending the 20th reunion of her class at U-Penn a few years back, she was amazed at how much money just her class raised in a single year: $60 million. She began to think about how HBCUs might begin to approach such fundraising. A fun stint in marketing for Sodexo at N.C. A&T converted her to an ally committed to helping HBCUs and their students.

Lash is the director of marketing for Chartwells, working in food services for K-12 schools. A year ago, she started StepUP Your Game. The pandemic hampered her efforts, but she had already done a few events at HBCUs that were well received. “Nobody had seen brown faces show their students how to do this. Students have to see it in order to be it. Life's sweet in the VIP suite. That’s the draw.”

Sandra Jones said: “It’s a tremendously necessary service Logan is providing. There are so few ways that HBCU students are getting information about corporate opportunities. Increasing those avenues is a wonderful thing.”