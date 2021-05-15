John Railey: Terry's mom keeps 'the Circle' going

Her son’s body was found in a Coliseum Drive parking lot 10 days after his 35th birthday. Rain fell as police worked the crime scene that morning. Te’ore Terry, the shift manager at the CVS in downtown Winston-Salem, was a tall, friendly man beloved by many. He was a graduate of West Forsyth High School and had attended Forsyth Technical Community College. “He was a light,” Velma Terry said. “He loved to see people smile.”

Te’ore, the third oldest of her seven children, had been through struggles alongside his siblings and his single mom, first in their native Boston. Velma Terry abused drugs, then beat her addiction. “Te’ore and his siblings walked with me on that journey,” she said. Along the way, she said, she instilled in him the person he was, “loving, caring and just giving back.”

Te’ore was gay, she said. He’d initially “been ashamed because he didn’t think his family would be OK with it. I let him know we were fine with it.” She’d known he was gay since he was little, she said. “A mother knows her children. Some so-called ‘straight men’ have a problem with gays. The problem they have is with themselves. My son was being who he was. He was comfortable in his own skin.”

His siblings carry some of his ashes in small vials attached to necklaces.