John Railey: Terry's mom keeps 'the Circle' going

Te’ore Terry comes to his mother in dreams.
Three months after he was fatally shot in Winston-Salem, on Valentine’s Day, Te’ore comes to Velma Terry. “His spirit is strong and I believe it is strong because his murder is not solved,” she said last week. “He’s comforting his mother, letting me know he’s got me.”
Terry also draws strength from a group she helped start for Black mothers facing challenges, never realizing she would personally face one of the worst of those challenges: losing a child to gun violence. “They’ve just been giving back what I gave to them, so it was kind of like the roles have reversed,” Terry said.
The group is the Emotional Emancipation Circle, based on national models and established in East Winston in 2018 by Michele Lewis, a research fellow at Winston-Salem State University’s Center for the State of Economic Mobility (CSEM). Terry, who works in parental engagement through the D.I.V.A.S program (Dreams Initiating Virtuous Alternative Solutions), helped Lewis start the research program that confronts issues Black mothers with limited resources face daily, including child care, jobs, education, transportation, food deserts, health care and safety. The members of “the Circle” have stuck together through the pandemic and the issues it aggravated, such as educating their children. After Te’ore Terry was killed, Lewis and Circle participants reached out to Velma Terry.
Her son’s body was found in a Coliseum Drive parking lot 10 days after his 35th birthday. Rain fell as police worked the crime scene that morning. Te’ore Terry, the shift manager at the CVS in downtown Winston-Salem, was a tall, friendly man beloved by many. He was a graduate of West Forsyth High School and had attended Forsyth Technical Community College. “He was a light,” Velma Terry said. “He loved to see people smile.”
Te’ore, the third oldest of her seven children, had been through struggles alongside his siblings and his single mom, first in their native Boston. Velma Terry abused drugs, then beat her addiction. “Te’ore and his siblings walked with me on that journey,” she said. Along the way, she said, she instilled in him the person he was, “loving, caring and just giving back.”
Te’ore was gay, she said. He’d initially “been ashamed because he didn’t think his family would be OK with it. I let him know we were fine with it.” She’d known he was gay since he was little, she said. “A mother knows her children. Some so-called ‘straight men’ have a problem with gays. The problem they have is with themselves. My son was being who he was. He was comfortable in his own skin.”
His siblings carry some of his ashes in small vials attached to necklaces.
Velma Terry has talked with her fellow Circle members about her feelings of loss. “We pick each other up,” she said. “We trust each other.
“Someone made a conscious decision to murder my son. You shot him more than once, so that was a conscious decision. You maliciously murdered my son. For that, may God have mercy on your soul.
“No parent should have these feelings I have. No child should die at the hands of a gun. Put the guns down.”
Terry is talking with the Circle participants about ways to curb gun violence. She wants a mural painted on a downtown building with the faces of those whose murders are unsolved so they will not be forgotten, and plans are already in the works for a portrait of Te’ore. “I have to advocate for my son and other children who were gunned down by gun violence,” she said.
She is seeking a meeting with Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines on gun violence. Joines said in an email: “Gun violence is a growing concern of mine and the community. The City is working closely with Forsyth County and a number of other jurisdictions to better coordinate their responses to gun violence in the county and in the Triad … I certainly appreciate the continued work of Ms. Terry and others on this crucial issue for our community.”
Her son’s slaying has made Terry all the more determined to keep the Circle going. “It’s important for Black women, especially in the low-income communities, because they don’t really believe they have an outlet,” she said. “They do.”
Michele Lewis said: “Velma has given much love and support to others; it’s great she has received the love of community as emotional support.”
Tips on the slaying of Te’ore Taylor can be relayed through Crimestoppers, 336-727-2800. John Railey is the writer-in-residence for CSEM. He can be reached at raileyjb@gmail.com.