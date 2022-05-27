John Railey: The economics of local gun violence

On Wednesday night, at a “Strategy-Focused Town Hall Discussion on Gun Violence” at the Carl Russell Community Center on Carver School Road in Winston-Salem, audience members spoke out on several issues. The center was packed, no doubt because of recent local and nationwide shootings, including the school shooting the day before in Texas. One recurring theme was the longstanding divide between residents of low economic resources and those of better resources. The speakers of lived experience of all ages, including those who live in neighborhoods wracked by gun violence, some angry, had clearly been waiting to be heard. Local leaders need to keep listening to them — and incorporating their ideas.

Northeast Ward City Council member Barbara Hanes Burke, who hosted the event with a panel that included leaders from churches, law enforcement and education, got that. “Things are out of control and it’s time for us to say something,” she said.

Winston-Salem State University’s Center for the Study of Economic Mobility (CSEM), for which I am the writer-in-residence, strives to present research and engage with community organizations aimed at solutions for generational poverty. CSEM Associate Director Alvin Atkinson sees gun violence as a barrier to economic mobility — including the stress on students and their parents in schools and the workplace — and has positioned CSEM as a partner with several organizations and individual leaders in the effort to reduce gun violence.

The mass shootings nationwide grab the widespread media attention. But the daily toll of gun violence involving one or two victims is far larger annually in death and wounding rates. That is the brand of violence, along with the sound of gunfire in general, that many residents of East Winston live with constantly. And they are sick and tired of it.

Speakers talked to the panel about hopelessness tied to poverty and about teenage boys who can make more money working for drug dealers than in legal jobs because businesses and the city will not invest in their communities. “Money is not the problem,” one speaker said. “It’s allocation.” When one panel member encouraged residents to help them by testifying in criminal cases, some members of the audience jeered to applause, indicating they would not be protected if they did that.

Retired District Court Judge Denise Hartsfield, a panel member, indicated to the crowd that she understood that. But she encouraged community members to band together and stay involved in the fight against violence, saying, to applause, “We need boots on the ground.”

She also encouraged leaders, to loud hand claps, to “know what’s going on in their community.”

“You can’t sit up on a (judicial) bench, you can’t legislate if you don’t know the community,” she said.

Another panelist, Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, noted that the gun violence problem is complex, tied to other issues such as education. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Tricia McManus, who has taken a front-and-center role, appearing often at events aimed at reducing gun violence and tackling innovative solutions, was also on the panel.

CSEM researches educational inequities and helps through initiatives it supports including YouthRise, Project M.O.O.R.E, the Royal Curtain Drama Guild, the Triad International Ballet and IslandCultureZ, which help youth with efforts ranging from speaking out to financial literacy to the arts to urban agriculture.

Wednesday night, audience members offered solutions that included more use of programs such as Crime Stoppers, town halls involving students and anti-violence groups, school resource officers in every school, greater parental involvement, and more opportunities for recreational and after-school activities.

A teenage speaker told the panel: “Involve the youth. We want to be part of the dreams that will be part of our future.”

Indeed. Gun violence is not going away. But our children, our future, can at least, with our help, lead us to a reduction.

John Railey (raileyjb@gmail.com) is the writer-in-residence for Center for the Study of Economic Mobility. Learn more at www.wssu.edu/csem.