John Railey: The rise of East Winston artistic talent

The plays, including a recent one written by Hurt’s daughter Kaila Gillespie, deal with teens and adults struggling with challenges and arriving at moral truths.

Most of Hurt’s plays have been performed at Salem Chapel, and she recently began putting them on at the Enterprise Center on Martin Luther King Drive. She has continued with the plays in these pandemic days, but with smaller crowds and adhering to mask and social distancing guidelines. About 1,800 people have seen the plays in the last fiscal year, she said.

Hurt draws a small salary from a portion of the ticket sales as the director of the guild. A business side of the guild, the Parable House Players LLC, enlists participants who pay a $275 membership fee and undergo theatrical training, then are paid from ticket sale revenues for their work in the plays. “This gives hope,” Hurt said. “They can come in and build skills with our plays, then be hired by other theatrical groups. We can recommend them, saying, ‘We know they are gifted. They can do this.’”

Back in the late 1970s and early ’80s in East Winston, she said, some amateurs honed their talents through the Carver Talent Show put on at Carver High School. That spirit resonates with the participants in the Guild performances, she said.