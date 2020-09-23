Jones P. Byrd Jr.: We can seek justice safely

Starting June 1, courts were authorized to begin functioning in a manner that is a bit more recognizable, though still far from what would have been considered “normal” in late February or early March. Both civil and criminal courts have continued to utilize remote technology for certain hearings, and in-person hearings have been calendared for scheduled intervals throughout the day and week in order to maintain the ability to socially distance at the courthouse.

There are several online resources available to inform our community of the status of courthouse functions and to help to conduct court safely. The current plan for criminal courts on a courtroom-by-courtroom basis can be found at https://forsythcountyclerk.com/criminal-district-courts-operations-plan/, including links to dockets that indicate which individuals need to be present in court on their scheduled date and which have been rescheduled. People charged with crimes that would like to request court-appointed counsel can do so in advance of a first court date by completing an online form and following instructions at www.forsythcountyclerk.com/defender.