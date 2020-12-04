Joshua Canzona: Honoring our hero: Henry Johnson

In February 1919, Johnson participated in a victory parade up Fifth Avenue in New York City. Further recognition was long delayed. In 1996, Johnson was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart. In June 2015, he received the Medal of Honor, our nation’s highest recognition of military valor. Coming nearly 100 years after his actions in combat, Henry Johnson’s Medal of Honor demonstrates an American commitment to honoring and remembering our heroes.

But Henry Johnson is seldom honored and remembered in his hometown. While the details are murky, it is certain he was born in Winston-Salem. His draft registration card and request for a marriage license both list “Western Salem” in “North Carolina” as his birthplace. In addition to noting his severe wounds, Johnson’s service record lists his birthplace as “Winston Salem NC” as well. Henry Johnson was born in Winston-Salem and moved to New York as a teenager. This would make him an early participant in the Great Migration of African Americans who were moving away from the intense racial segregation and discrimination in the South while seeking out new economic opportunities.