Joshua Canzona: Honoring our hero: Henry Johnson

During the night on May 14, 1918, two American soldiers were assigned guard duty at an outpost in northeastern France. Henry Johnson and Neadom Roberts were members of the 369th Infantry Regiment, an African American unit which called itself “The Rattlers” and, in later years, became popularly known as the “Harlem Hellfighters.” When anti-Black racism prevented combat service with white soldiers in the U.S. Army, their unit was reassigned to French command. With American uniforms on their backs and French weapons in their hands, Johnson and Roberts stood together at the edge of No Man’s Land when the Germans launched an attack.
Bullets and shrapnel tore into the two soldiers. Johnson was wounded three times; Roberts was wounded twice and unable to walk. Answering with gunfire and grenades despite their injuries, the Americans were quickly overrun 10 to one. Johnson’s rifle ran out of ammunition. Roberts was being carried off by two enemy soldiers. Forced into hand-to-hand confrontation, Johnson was able to fight off one soldier with the butt of his emptied rifle. He then used a large knife to kill the men attacking his comrade, at which point he was able to drive off the German assault entirely with grenades.
Henry Johnson’s bravery was immediately recognized by his commanding officers. The French government awarded Johnson the Croix de Guerre, making him the first American to receive the honor.
In February 1919, Johnson participated in a victory parade up Fifth Avenue in New York City. Further recognition was long delayed. In 1996, Johnson was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart. In June 2015, he received the Medal of Honor, our nation’s highest recognition of military valor. Coming nearly 100 years after his actions in combat, Henry Johnson’s Medal of Honor demonstrates an American commitment to honoring and remembering our heroes.
But Henry Johnson is seldom honored and remembered in his hometown. While the details are murky, it is certain he was born in Winston-Salem. His draft registration card and request for a marriage license both list “Western Salem” in “North Carolina” as his birthplace. In addition to noting his severe wounds, Johnson’s service record lists his birthplace as “Winston Salem NC” as well. Henry Johnson was born in Winston-Salem and moved to New York as a teenager. This would make him an early participant in the Great Migration of African Americans who were moving away from the intense racial segregation and discrimination in the South while seeking out new economic opportunities.
The Medal of Honor was an important milestone in the remembrance of Henry Johnson, but it is only one part of our obligation to recognize his sacrifice and learn from his story. This is an obligation that must be taken up in Winston-Salem. I hope political leaders, veterans’ organizations, local JROTC and ROTC units, educators and all engaged members of our community can work together to appropriately honor Henry Johnson in his hometown. City streets, buildings and parks should bear his name. While we do not know exactly where he lived in the city, the Historical Marker Program should produce a sign to describe the events of his life and his connection to Winston-Salem.
Henry Johnson struggled amidst racism at home and enemy combatants abroad. It is an American story of individual bravery and the complexities of our national character. In Winston-Salem, it is a story that must be shared because we have a hero, and people ought to know that.
I want to thank those who have already offered their support: City Council member John Larson, local historian Fam Brownlee and Professor Jeffrey Sammons of New York University. For those interested in learning more, Sammons and Professor John H. Morrow Jr. have written an excellent history of the 369th Regiment: "Harlem's Rattlers and the Great War: The Undaunted 369th Regiment and the African American Quest for Equality." For those interested in ensuring more recognition for Henry Johnson in Winston-Salem, I encourage you to contact community leaders to share his important story.
Joshua Canzona is the associate ombuds at the UNC-Chapel Hill and an adjunct professor in the School of Divinity at Wake Forest University.
