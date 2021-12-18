Julie Peeples: Afghan refugees are in dire need of your help

Members of Team Rubicon, a veteran-focused disaster relief organization, are taking on a new mission: furnishing homes for Afghan refugees seeking safety in The United States.

There is a quietly evolving story — multiple stories, actually — happening across our area. Families are arriving each week from Afghanistan and are being welcomed by groups of sponsors. Some of these sponsoring groups are neighbors, friends, book club members. Others are from faith communities.

As the refugees and sponsors work together to find housing, attend classes, secure employment and settle into their new culture, friendships are being formed and the blessings abound for everyone.

The new arrivals have experienced upheaval and trauma that few of us could ever comprehend. With their lives endangered, they escaped with very little, leaving behind homes, jobs, relatives, friends. They find themselves now in a totally unfamiliar culture with strange food, different celebrations and customs, and a wide range of religious practices. And yet all of us who are walking alongside them are amazed at their graciousness, their courage, their determination to start a new life and to contribute in some way to our community. We feel honored that they are sharing their stories, their lives, their culture with us.