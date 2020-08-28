Last week, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools began the strangest school year of any of our lifetimes. This pandemic has been frightening and stressful for every single North Carolinian in our state, but I worry most often about our children, who learn best in person and are missing critical opportunities to socialize with their peers. As our state’s superintendent of public instruction from 2005-2016, there is nothing I want more than to get our children back to school. But I believe that a rushed approach to reopening would put North Carolina’s children and educators in danger.
The federal government’s push to reopen schools disregards science and ignores the negative consequences that hasty reopenings have already had in Arizona, Texas and Florida. Just last week, those difficulties hit home in our own UNC System at Chapel Hill, N.C. State and out west at Appalachian State. We’ve now seen how dire the consequences can be, right in our own backyard. Still, we do have the tools to avoid turning our classrooms into COVID-19 clusters. As Dr. Jill Biden said in her Democratic National Convention address from the very room she used to teach English, “Classrooms are quiet right now. The playgrounds are still. But if you listen closely, you can hear the sparks of change in the air.”
Our schools deserve a national strategy that gives state and local governments funding and support to reopen in a way that safeguards our communities and gives our children the education they need to succeed. We should work closely with public health experts to provide a road map to our school districts that prioritizes public safety and the health of our students. It’s not just about our students’ well-being, either. It’s the families, the grandparents, the educators, the staff and the entire community that revolves around our schools.
Reopening without plans in place and expecting everything to go smoothly is not feasible. Our plan for reopening should provide funding for COVID-19 testing and tracing so we can deal with the root of the issue. We need extra funding for classrooms, especially those schools that were already struggling before the pandemic. We can get children back to school and build a 21st-century education system that is more equitable, without ignoring the unique needs of communities across North Carolina, if we use this time of remote learning to make smart, not reckless policy choices.
Reopening needs to be a collaboration between national and local leaders. The plans that Gov. Roy Cooper has presented demonstrate smart reopening policy, guided by science, which gives communities the flexibility they need to decide what is best for their students. Neighboring counties in the Piedmont Triad are taking this approach as well: Guilford County has opted for primarily online instruction, Davidson County is opening classrooms on a rotating basis and Randolph County will be giving teachers free child care. In Winston-Salem, community centers and churches are coming together to provide free learning centers for safe in-person instruction.
Local leaders across the state are stepping up to make tough decisions about how they can serve the children in their districts, and the federal government should empower them, not tear them down or threaten to remove funding.
If and when we do bring children back into the classrooms, and even now during remote learning, we’ll need to address the serious trauma of this year. Children are so impressionable. Like sponges, they soak up all of the anxiety and strangeness that is ruling this back-to-school season. We need a thoughtful, deliberate plan to address the psychological needs of our children as well as their educational and developmental needs. For example, Vice President Joe Biden has called for more school psychologists, giving our children the support they need from committed adults who are experts in the field.
We need to do everything in our power to implement a road map for a safe reopening, and the federal government should work closely with Cooper to chart a path that makes sense for North Carolinians. It’s not a one-size-fits-all, of course, but by working together we can minimize the challenges our students face. The job of our educators is hard enough without pressure from the federal government to reopen recklessly. We need to provide our teachers with a clear, robust plan, along with the tools to implement it. Anything less is a disservice.
