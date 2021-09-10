Kara Hammond: The choices we had after 9/11

On Sept. 11, 2001, on the way to my studio workspace on the 92nd floor of Tower One of the World Trade Center, I witnessed a defining national tragedy. Since that day 20 years ago, I have thought a lot about those events and the subsequent fallout from our national reaction.
There was a tidal wave of sadness that engulfed New York City in the days and weeks after the towers fell, as the colossal hole in the ground smoldered on the southern tip of Manhattan. Memorials sprung up in parks and along fences all across the city, with people posting or wearing pictures of their dead and missing loved ones. Every firehouse was shrouded in black, memorials to lost members posted at each door. There were so many funerals that the New York Fire Department asked the public to attend so their widows wouldn’t be alone.
The artists in our group gathered to absorb and commiserate as we were coming to understand what happened. The body of one of our colleagues, Michael Richards, had been found, identified by the wallet in his pocket. We were dumbstruck by all that might imply.
Yet in the midst of all the chaos and trauma, people came together to grieve and to help. Volunteers of all sorts assembled to assist in the herculean task of cleaning up ground zero.
Something I noticed then was the divergent ways people reacted to the catastrophe, mostly coalescing into two camps: those who asked, “Why would anyone hate us so much that they would resort to such madness?” and those who said, “They hate our freedom. Bomb them all back to the Stone Age.” The official responses boiled down to “let’s get to the bottom of this, find out who is behind it, and bring them to justice” or “This was an act of war which cannot go unanswered in kind.” There was a brief window when our collective response might have been reasonably tempered, to treat the terrorist attacks as a criminal act, work with international allies and prosecute the perpetrators accordingly, as we did when Islamic radicals carried out the first attack on the World Trade Center in 1993.
With the most obvious perpetrators of Sept. 11 committing suicide in the process, that outcome was distinctly unsatisfying. Even a limited war in Afghanistan, with clear objectives and a definitive end-date, seemed reasonable.
We were not to act with reason.
The profound grief over what was lost — all those who leapt to their deaths or died at their desks, brave civil servants who gave everything to save others, the loss of innocence that we could live in a country untouched and unchanged by terrorist violence — became a fissure cleaved into cultural discord. While patriotism proliferated, divisions grew. The Bush administration, sensing the difficulties of winning in the “graveyard of nations,” opted to focus fighting where they thought they could win. Anti-war sentiment against entering Iraq was quickly subsumed by forces intent on capitalizing on our collective grief.
We once talked about “not letting the terrorists win” by behaving as a free people. Our open society, the ease with which we entered buildings, boarded planes, welcomed strangers, communicated privately, was suddenly up for grabs. An administration that had won legitimacy by a single vote on the Supreme Court was so eager to show it was in control after being caught flat-footed by the brazen attack that it entered not one, but two wars. The costs were put on America’s credit card, left unpaid, passed to our grandchildren in a woeful lack of critical infrastructure and essential services. The heartfelt patriotism that had joined us has since hardened into a dangerous nationalism for some, leading to the Jan. 6 attack on our Capitol. We are reaping now what was sown then.
Sept. 11 became a benchmark for what might move us to action against existential threats. America has since seen more large-scale tragedies; lives lost to gun violence now top 39,000 per year, the pandemic has cost us over 640,000 lives, not to mention the weather-related destruction due to the climate crisis. Still, little has caught our attention as 9/11 did.
If Osama bin Laden’s goal was to divide America against itself, has his mission been accomplished? After 20 years, have the terrorists won after all?
It remains to be seen whether we have lost the lessons of this tragedy — that we’re better together than apart, that our government can work for all of us. The better angels of our natures are waiting to be tasked.
Kara Hammond is an artist who lives in Pfafftown.