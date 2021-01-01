Kathy Norcross Watts: Resilience in action

My advisees are drum majors in their school bands and Eagle Scouts, members of the National Honor Society, football players and swimmers. They sing in their church choir and study art. They are hearing impaired and autistic. They have passions for American Sign Language, for working with special needs populations, for the environment, animal rights, Greek dancing and piano. They want to study engineering and business, automotive technology and collision repair, construction management, early child education, medicine and psychology.

COVID-19 has impacted all their lives. I have met students who have contracted COVID-19, and some whose parents have lost jobs because of the virus. Yet they continue to pursue their college plans, complete their applications and search for scholarships.

In my advisees, I see resilience. This senior class has adapted to a pandemic-changed world. In spite of missing out on many senior year traditions, they’re engaging in their virtual classes, wearing masks to dance practice and volleyball games, visiting colleges online and completing college interviews on Zoom.