Keith Artin: Freedom from substance abuse

For far too many people in our state, getting help with a substance use disorder for themselves or a loved one remains a huge challenge. Substance use disorder remains a national and local public health crisis — affecting families, communities, workplaces and schools.

As substance use and mental health disorders increase nationwide, addressing this challenge can feel overwhelming. But there is hope.

With the help of many individuals and organizations in the Triad — and the leadership of Forsyth County’s legislative delegation — later this year, a new long-term residential treatment program for substance use disorder will open in Winston-Salem.

This program is called TROSA. Founded in 1994, TROSA is a nonprofit treatment program that has been helping people across North Carolina at its Durham campus for more than 25 years.

At TROSA, if you are committed to rebuilding your life in recovery, we’ll do everything possible to help you achieve that goal. That includes providing room and board, evidence-based treatment and health services, as well as vocational and life-skills training. Graduates of the program complete it with job skills and access to stable housing and transportation — everything they need to have a successful new life. Most importantly, graduates leave with a network of support and a newfound community of mentors and peers dedicated to their ongoing recovery.

And these services are free — and effective.

One year after graduation, more than 90% of TROSA graduates are still in recovery, still employed and with no new criminal convictions.

On average, TROSA residents stay in the program considerably longer than other long-term treatment programs. That’s important because research shows that the longer an individual stays in treatment, the better their chances of long-term recovery. Our program reinforces the values of being honest with yourself and others, having the courage to do what’s right, being committed to positive change and serving as a responsible community member.

In June, TROSA will open our first satellite campus — TROSA Triad — on Union Cross Road in Winston-Salem. Thanks to a state appropriation secured several years ago, construction is now underway to prepare the housing and other facilities TROSA Triad needs to serve more individuals in need of our award-winning services. We will also soon open a 37,000-square-foot second-hand store on Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem. The store will serve as an important program component for our TROSA residents as they will participate in its day-to-day operations, learning vital hands-on life skills to help them prepare for life in recovery. The store follows TROSA’s successful social enterprise model and will help TROSA remain a largely self-sufficient program. We hope you will visit and support our program when it is open.

That’s only the first chapter for TROSA Triad. Thanks to an additional appropriation secured in the state budget approved last year, over the next few years our campus in Winston-Salem will grow to 200 beds.

At TROSA, we are excited about our new campus — and grateful beyond words for the support we have found in the local community for our efforts. There are so many people and organizations to thank, including Forsyth County, the city of Winston-Salem and many others committed to recovery. We are especially indebted to the county’s legislative delegation for its support in Raleigh; especially Sen. Joyce Krawiec and Rep. Donny Lambeth, who led the effort to secure $17 million in total state investment to make our Triad campus a reality.

On behalf of all of TROSA’s staff, its thousands of graduates and current residents, I want to thank all of the individuals who worked with us over the last five years to help make TROSA Triad a reality this year.

We look forward to continuing to work with all of you — and many more individuals and organizations — in becoming a permanent part of the Triad community.

Keith Artin is president and CEO of TROSA. Learn more about TROSA at www.trosainc.org