Ken Raymond: Housing Justice Now creates mixed message

The Winston-Salem police respond to complaints of criminal activity at Rolling Hills Apartments, a rent-subsidized, public-housing complex on New Walkertown Road, almost daily. On May 18, an apartment resident quoted in a Winston-Salem Journal story about the crime problem there said he was “terrified.” “Every time they start shooting, I start crying.”
Thankfully, city officials are taking action to resolve the problem. In April, a Superior Court judge issued an order that allowed the sharing of confidential police records with the apartment complex’s owners, Rolling Hills LLC. The information will identify and prepare for eviction chronic law breakers cited in the reports concerning 12 police responses ranging from assault on a female to vandalism, and breaking and entering eight apartments, all between Aug. 1 and Sept. 17, 2020. Both the apartment owners and the city agree that identifying and evicting those engaged in unlawful activity would “contribute to the safety of the community.”
Yet some residents say most of the problems are caused by non-residents who come to party and hang out. One resident said people “just sit out and smoke dope” in front of security cameras.
Nonetheless, Jillian Sechrest of Housing Justice Now, a local advocacy group, said she is worried the release of confidential information is setting a dangerous precedent.
Previously, Winston-Salem filed a lawsuit against the owners of the apartment complex, claiming they permitted crime to flourish at Rolling Hills. But on April 22, Superior Court Judge Richard Gottlieb issued an order that put a three-month pause on the city’s lawsuit. During the three-month-pause, besides the process of evicting certain tenants associated with criminal complaints, the apartment owners planned to work on a petition to convert a portion of Ferrell Court, which runs through the complex, into a private street to prevent criminal elements easy access to the complex, as well as carry out property and security improvements.
Alarmingly, the 12 reports the city is releasing are only a fraction of the number of criminal complaints at the complex. Between June 1, 2018, and Aug. 3, 2020, there were 32 illegal weapons crimes, including two incidents of people being injured by gunfire. There were 153 fights, 70 cases of disturbing the peace and 64 drug violations logged, according to city reports.
The sharing of confidential police information containing the names of residents associated with criminal activity at Rolling Hills with apartment owners is necessary to restore peace and safety, especially for children. Dutifully, the court stipulated that Rolling Hills LLC cannot share police investigative information with anyone.
Being concerned about privacy rights is important, but I wonder if Sechrest has ever been caught in crossfire between gang members. And, I wonder if she knows a mother’s struggle to keep her children away from violence, drugs and gang activity. Because it appears that Housing Justice Now cares more about the criminals terrorizing Rolling Hills than it does the residents who call 911 almost every night.
I wholeheartedly agree with the action taken by the city and Superior Court. The first duty of government is to protect the public. Rolling Hill residents have an opportunity to fix a major problem in their community and should cooperate fully. Like all families, they have a right to live in peace and safety.
Rolling Hills’ owners have the right to know which residents are causing trouble for everyone else. And soon, those troublemakers will be gone. Good riddance!
Ken Raymond is the chair of the Forsyth County Republican Party and author of “Black Political History: From the Arch of Safety into the Mouth of the Lion.”