Ken Raymond: Housing Justice Now creates mixed message

Previously, Winston-Salem filed a lawsuit against the owners of the apartment complex, claiming they permitted crime to flourish at Rolling Hills. But on April 22, Superior Court Judge Richard Gottlieb issued an order that put a three-month pause on the city’s lawsuit. During the three-month-pause, besides the process of evicting certain tenants associated with criminal complaints, the apartment owners planned to work on a petition to convert a portion of Ferrell Court, which runs through the complex, into a private street to prevent criminal elements easy access to the complex, as well as carry out property and security improvements.

Alarmingly, the 12 reports the city is releasing are only a fraction of the number of criminal complaints at the complex. Between June 1, 2018, and Aug. 3, 2020, there were 32 illegal weapons crimes, including two incidents of people being injured by gunfire. There were 153 fights, 70 cases of disturbing the peace and 64 drug violations logged, according to city reports.

The sharing of confidential police information containing the names of residents associated with criminal activity at Rolling Hills with apartment owners is necessary to restore peace and safety, especially for children. Dutifully, the court stipulated that Rolling Hills LLC cannot share police investigative information with anyone.