Kevin Cheshire: Crystal Towers solutions: Where they will go

We predict that relocation of every resident will be able to be accomplished over an 18-month period, taking into account the turnover rate in other public housing communities and within the voucher (Section 8) program. The building will not be sold until every resident has been rehoused.

Crystal Towers was designed for the elderly and physically disabled to live together symbiotically. While that model worked well for most of the 20th century, the population at Crystal Towers (though still restricted to elderly and disabled) has changed dramatically due to the influx of residents with non-physical disabilities. Many Crystal Towers residents face mental health challenges that render it nearly impossible for them to adhere to the behavioral and housekeeping standards required to maintain safe and sanitary housing. Without third-party supports in place, a renovated Crystal Towers will quickly succumb to many of the same livability challenges it is currently facing.

Given capital needs and operating deficits, continuing to maintain Crystal Towers as a public housing community is not viable over the long term, as the building will continue to pull resources away from other housing programs. Consequently, we have to make a choice between acting now (when conditions and costs of relocation can be controlled) and acting later (when we may be forced into an emergency relocation). If we fail to act now, when the property is an attractive redevelopment target, we risk losing the opportunity to compassionately rehouse residents in alternative sustainable environments while simultaneously creating additional affordable housing opportunities using proceeds from the sale. In waiting, hoping to find a perfect solution to an imperfect problem, we risk turning the Crystal Towers dilemma into the Crystal Towers disaster.

Kevin Cheshire is executive director and general counsel of the Housing Authority of the city of Winston-Salem.