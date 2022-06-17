Kevin Jennings: LGBTQ lives are worth saving

In 1987, I was in my third year teaching high school history in Concord, Mass.

I was not out as a gay man at that time. Back then, only one state (Wisconsin) banned employment discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation. I had already been forced to leave a teaching job before by a homophobic principal.

But, as I often tell LGBTQ+ teachers, it’s a “glass closet” at best: Kids are smart. They generally figure out who the LGBTQ+ teachers are, whether those teachers publicly acknowledge that fact or not. And, sure enough, one of my students did that fall.

“Jordan” dropped by my office one day and came out to me as gay himself. He proceeded to tell me he was contemplating suicide. Panicked, I suggested we go see a counselor together. Then he spoke words I will never forget:

“Why shouldn’t I kill myself? My life isn’t worth saving anyway.”

All of a sudden, I was back in my own adolescence a decade before, growing up in Forsyth County. Like “Jordan,” I didn’t think my life was worth saving either. I tried to take my own life at age 16.

“Jordan’s” words cut me to the bone. I promised myself I would do whatever I could to make sure no LGBTQ+ youth felt their life was worthless ever again. I came out to my whole school shortly afterward, helped students create the nation’s first Gay-Straight Alliance student club, and went on to write the first textbook on LGBTQ+ history for high school students (“Becoming Visible”) and to serve on the founding organizing committee for LGBTQ+ History Month.

Now, however, it looks like we are going backward.

When I learned of the North Carolina Senate’s passage of a “don’t say gay or trans” law, my heart sank. When I was attending public schools here, no one ever said gay or trans except as an epithet. It added to the sense of isolation and hopelessness that caused me to try to take my life in 1980. I know personally the price LGBTQ+ youth pay when schools refuse to even acknowledge their existence. It can cost them their lives.

This is not just based on my personal experience: the data is clear. Schools in North Carolina remain highly unsafe for LGBTQ+ students. Nearly three-quarters of North Carolina LGBTQ+ students have experienced some form of harassment at school because of their sexual orientation, and more than half because of their gender expression.

This kind of climate contributes to the fact that the CDC found that LGB students in N.C. are twice as likely as heterosexual students to get bullied at school and nearly 50% more likely to skip school because they are unsafe. Unsurprisingly, the CDC also found that LGB students in North Carolina were four times more likely to engage in a serious suicide attempt than heterosexual students.

We know that interventions from out LGBTQ+ teachers, curriculum that is inclusive of LGBTQ+ topics and supports like GSA’s (now commonly known as Gender & Sexuality Alliances) can change school climates for the better. At a time when we should be implementing measures like these, North Carolina’s General Assembly is dragging us backward.

Let’s be clear: This bill has nothing to do with “protecting” kids. If the General Assembly were truly interested in the well-being of North Carolina’s LGBTQ+ students, they’d be supporting more discussion of LGBTQ+ issues in our schools. This is about politics. It’s about pandering to people’s basest instincts and prejudices to score political points.

The legislators who voted yes on the “don’t say gay or trans” bill should be ashamed of themselves.

They are putting the lives of young people at risk to advance their political careers. It’s despicable.

We should all expect better from our elected officials. Their job is to take care of all North Carolinians.

This bill has still not reached Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk. That’s why it’s so important for North Carolinians who want our schools to serve all students to stand up and speak out to let our elected leaders know that this is unacceptable. We mustn’t let them play politics with kids’ lives.

Kevin Jennings is a Forsyth County native and CEO of Lambda Legal.