Kevin Jennings: We must do better for LGBTQ+ kids

This month marks the 33rd anniversary of National Coming Out Day — an important moment for so many to reflect upon and celebrate the resiliency, diversity and strength of the LGBTQ+ community. But it’s also an important moment for all of us to double down on the hard work that needs to be done to ensure every LGBTQ+ person can live free from harassment and discrimination.
That’s still not the case for many LGBTQ+ kids growing up in cities and towns here in North Carolina and across our country. The fact is that millions of LGBTQ+ youth are bullied, harassed and even assaulted just because of who they are. I understand the humiliation, fear and pain of that harassment all too well because I was once one of those kids.
Growing up as a young, gay man in rural Forsyth County wasn’t easy. With a fundamentalist Baptist preacher for a father, and family members in the KKK, I was surrounded by intolerance. I did my best to hide my sexual orientation.
I dated girls. I laughed at gay jokes — anything to avoid confronting my identity.
It didn’t work.
I got bullied, harassed and beat up — a lot. So much that I told my mom I would not go to school on the first day of 10th grade because I knew what was waiting for me there. I nearly joined the ranks of the high school dropout population until Mom got me into a different school. And like so many LGBTQ+ youth, I attempted suicide in high school — an attempt to run away from the people who terrorized me and to run away from who I was.
It’s now been almost 40 years since I came out of the closet. But the truth is that, despite all the progress we’ve made since then, millions of LGBTQ+ kids are still struggling. And as we’ve seen here in North Carolina, some politicians still use the lives of LGBTQ+ people to score political points. It’s despicable.
According to one recent study, lesbian, gay and bisexual youth are nearly twice as likely to be bullied or cyberbullied as their straight peers. They are also more susceptible to mental health problems, suicidal ideation and substance abuse. We have to do better.
It may come as a surprise to many reading this that Congress still hasn’t passed a comprehensive civil rights law to protect all Americans from discrimination regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity. In many states, there are no comprehensive nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ+ people, meaning there is no recourse for folks who are victims of harassment or discrimination.
For elected officials, doing better isn’t just good policy; it’s good politics, too. A new survey released this month by the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) shows that 82% of Americans support non-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ people.
Our U.S. Senate delegation — Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis — will soon have the opportunity to make the will of the people the law of the land when the Equality Act, legislation the U.S. House passed earlier this year to extend protections to LGBTQ+ Americans, comes to the Senate floor. When it does, Burr and Tillis can help ensure that the more than 300,000 LGBTQ+ adults throughout the Tarheel State can live without fear of discrimination and harassment — and send an important message to our LGBTQ+ youth that they are supported and valued.
For too long, young LGBTQ+ people have grown up feeling marginalized, bullied and “less than” their peers. So this month — as we mark the 33rd anniversary of National Coming Out Day — let’s make a promise to them: That we will do better. All of us. Especially here, in North Carolina, where we have the opportunity to stand on the right side of history.
Kevin Jennings is the chief executive officer of Lambda Legal, the oldest and largest national legal organization advocating for LGBTQ+ people and everyone living with HIV. He grew up in Forsyth County.