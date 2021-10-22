Kevin Jennings: We must do better for LGBTQ+ kids

It’s now been almost 40 years since I came out of the closet. But the truth is that, despite all the progress we’ve made since then, millions of LGBTQ+ kids are still struggling. And as we’ve seen here in North Carolina, some politicians still use the lives of LGBTQ+ people to score political points. It’s despicable.

According to one recent study, lesbian, gay and bisexual youth are nearly twice as likely to be bullied or cyberbullied as their straight peers. They are also more susceptible to mental health problems, suicidal ideation and substance abuse. We have to do better.

It may come as a surprise to many reading this that Congress still hasn’t passed a comprehensive civil rights law to protect all Americans from discrimination regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity. In many states, there are no comprehensive nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ+ people, meaning there is no recourse for folks who are victims of harassment or discrimination.

For elected officials, doing better isn’t just good policy; it’s good politics, too. A new survey released this month by the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) shows that 82% of Americans support non-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ people.