Kevin Mundy: Hope is blowin’ in the wind

After Wesley Young’s July 2 story about “Invasive Hope” (“City Oks $1M for dandelion art”), the Journal’s opinion page, social media sites and my city email started blowing up. Unfortunately, many of the criticisms are based on false assumptions, a lack of knowledge and short memories. As a City Council member, I’d like to get us out of the weeds (so to speak) by addressing some of the most common misconceptions I’ve read and heard.

No. 1: The City voted to spend $1.05 million on this project.

Voters overwhelmingly approved a $122 million bond referendum in 2018 that included funding for public art as part of the Salem Parkway enhancements and streetscapes improvements. The City Council simply approved the expenditure of those bond funds.

No. 2: The City should redirect this money to more urgent needs.

By law, funds from the 2018 bonds can be used only for those specific projects and initiatives named in the referendum. To do otherwise would be a misappropriation of funds.

No. 3: The city raised taxes to pay for dandelion art.

No tax money from the current year’s operational or capital budgets will be used to pay for any part of this public installation. A nominal tax rate increase of 3.9%, less than half the current inflation rate of 8.6%, is needed to offset rising expenses. We adjusted salaries for many staff positions to retain our valuable employees and recruit new ones in a very tight labor market. We enhanced compensation and benefits for firefighters and police officers to ensure there are enough first responders to keep us all safe.

Fuel prices are up 50% over a year ago. In addition to the gas required to run vehicles and equipment, asphalt is a petroleum-based product, so the cost of paving and repairing roads is at an all-time high. And we’ve committed $55 million to maintain and repair our infrastructure. Still, when accounting for city property and motor vehicle taxes, water/sewer, stormwater and required sanitation fees, our residents pay less in total than those in Raleigh, Durham, Greensboro or Charlotte.

No. 4: The dandelion is a weed. This art will make us a laughingstock.

Art is very subjective, so dissension is normal. Artistic value, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder. The Public Art Commission chooses the art for these projects. With members appointed by both the City Council and the Forsyth County Commission, their mission is “to cultivate innovative, dynamic, and engaging public art that will illuminate the perspectives, relationships, and narratives of our community.”

Council members had the benefit of seeing and hearing a presentation on “Invasive Hope” at last month’s Finance Committee meeting. Having these visuals and hearing the context around the concept was helpful. This presentation can be found on YouTube by typing “WSNC dandelion presentation” in the search bar.

The dandelion may be a weed, but it’s popular in many places. I found numerous instances in which the lowly dandelion is celebrated and seems to be performing quite well:

April 5 is National Dandelion Day. Dandelion festivals are held in West Virginia, Ohio, New York, Kentucky, Michigan, Virginia, Illinois, Wisconsin, Colorado, California and Connecticut. Across the pond, there’s a Dandelion Music and Arts Festival in Glasgow, Scotland. In libraries and bookstores, dozens of children’s books use the dandelion as a metaphor to explain spreading love, hope, inspiration and even “magic” to young readers.

The large-scale, iconic art structures that adorn so many other cities are conspicuously absent here in the “City of Arts and Innovation” so it’s time for us to catch up. There will always be naysayers, but I’m inspired by this short snippet of history:

Even before engineer Gustave Eiffel, the man who built the Eiffel Tower, kicked off construction in 1887, the project was marred by mass protests led by Parisian critics who dubbed the new landmark a “useless and monstrous” eyesore that would taint Paris forever. However, history certainly had a way of eventually proving such critics wrong.

I find that being on the right side of history is a much better place to be, and I think this art is just fine and dandy.