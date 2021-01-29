Kevin Ortiz: Hope survives for DACA recipients

“What happens to a dream deferred?” American poet Langston Hughes ponders this question in his poem “Harlem.” Reading it as — at the time — an undocumented immigrant student, in my junior year English class at my Florida high school, I felt that Langston’s words were speaking to me. To live as an undocumented student in the mid-2000s was to experience constant fear, deferments and roadblocks, as there were no protections or support systems for young immigrants who came to the United States as children.
I knew my lack of status would be a barrier, but I vowed to never quit on my dream of going to college. I tried my best in school and even joined a few co-curricular activities like AFJROTC and the Spanish literature club. By the time I graduated high school, I had a GPA of 4.3 and 33 college credits from Advanced Placement as well as dual enrollment courses. But, despite the active engagement, my dream remained out of reach.
I was granted a full Florida Bright Futures Scholarship to a local community college but I couldn’t claim it because I could not provide proof of legal Florida residence. If I was going to attend college, it would be without any financial aid and my family just could not afford the out-of-state tuition rate. So, the dream was placed on hold. For six years, I saved what money I could, hoping that one day, I would have the opportunity to return to school, be the first to graduate college and break the cycle.
Then, in 2012, President Barack Obama announced a new policy called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), and my whole life changed. DACA provides a renewable, two-year protection from deportation, an employment authorization card, and new opportunities to pursue our dreams. For me, that meant attending college.
Inspired by my new protected status and with help from Florida’s out-of-state tuition waiver for select high school students and from TheDream.US — a scholarship fund started in 2013 to help immigrant youth afford college — I graduated from the University of Central Florida with a bachelor’s degree in 2017, nearly 10 years after I graduated high school. My diploma now hangs in my parent’s living room because it is as much a reflection of their hard work and sacrifice as mine.
My story is not unique. It is a partition in the tapestry that is the immigrant experience. DACA has transformed the lives of hundreds of thousands of undocumented youth, who understand the value of an opportunity when it is presented to us. Unfortunately, our communities continue to be anxious and uncertain about their futures, as the DACA program has been under assault in recent years.
Today there is a renewed sense of optimism in the air for some Dreamers. A federal judge ruled in early December that DACA must be reopened to new applicants and President-elect Biden promised to restore and protect DACA. But ongoing legal challenges to DACA, including one heard in late December, make the case for another one of President-elect Biden’s pledges: working with Congress to finally pass a permanent legislative solution for Dreamers, as well as their parents.
I am excited and optimistic about the next decade of my life and the lives of millions of undocumented Americans who are not yet citizens. I hope other young immigrants pursue their own higher education dreams with the help of TheDream.US, which is currently accepting applications for college scholarships from immigrant youth with or without DACA, in North Carolina and across the country. And I hope that my parents enjoy the same opportunities that have been bestowed upon me thanks to DACA and can start living their lives with dignity and respect and without fear.
Today, I am humbled to work for Truist Leadership Institute as a senior student leadership specialist. The same kid who could not attend college now travels to colleges and universities across the United States teaching leadership development. At times, I still have to pinch myself when I step on a college campus or do a new virtual session for students. That is when the poem “Harlem” echoes in my head. I am the deferred dream.
To me, deferred dreams are a constant reminder of what you could be. A deferred dream is not what you are right now. It is an aspiration. It is what you will be tomorrow. It’s what I am today.
Kevin Ortiz is a member of TheDream.US Alumni Council, and a board member for the Hispanic League in Winston-Salem.