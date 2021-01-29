Kevin Ortiz: Hope survives for DACA recipients

“What happens to a dream deferred?” American poet Langston Hughes ponders this question in his poem “Harlem.” Reading it as — at the time — an undocumented immigrant student, in my junior year English class at my Florida high school, I felt that Langston’s words were speaking to me. To live as an undocumented student in the mid-2000s was to experience constant fear, deferments and roadblocks, as there were no protections or support systems for young immigrants who came to the United States as children.

I knew my lack of status would be a barrier, but I vowed to never quit on my dream of going to college. I tried my best in school and even joined a few co-curricular activities like AFJROTC and the Spanish literature club. By the time I graduated high school, I had a GPA of 4.3 and 33 college credits from Advanced Placement as well as dual enrollment courses. But, despite the active engagement, my dream remained out of reach.