Kris Nordstrom: The state is failing our students — again

Lawmakers don’t even have to do the technical work to convert the plan into actionable legislation. Both the Governor’s Recommended Budget and HB 946 would fully implement the first two years of the plan.

Nor can lawmakers cry poverty. The Governor’s Recommended Budget showed legislators how the first two years of the Leandro Plan can be implemented without tax increases. Since that document was released, the state’s revenue forecast has improved. As a result, legislators have unprecedented availability that could be deployed to meet North Carolinians’ needs. They could fund the first two years of the plan more than six times over without raising a single penny of additional taxes. While the plan envisions gradually ramping-up funding over seven years, legislators could fund the entire slate of reforms and investments next year, again without raising taxes. We can also look to the money the Senate plan leaves unspent: $5.5 billion over the next two years, which is three times what’s necessary to fund the first two years of the Leandro Plan.

Senate leaders have no excuses to point to. There are no difficult trade-offs to navigate. They have simply decided to ignore their constitutional obligations to North Carolina’s students.