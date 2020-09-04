My son, Giovanni, “met” Chadwick Boseman via his iconic role as T’Challa, king of the advanced nation Wakanda, in “Black Panther,” the 2018 movie based on the Marvel Comics character. Now, at age 5, he has worn his Black Panther Halloween costume almost every day since he was 3 years old. When Giovanni says, “Mommy, I am going to change into Black Panther now,” he is not solely referring to the impending wardrobe change — but rather, his performance is an absolute incarnation of the character.
Each night after bath time, my son escapes from the shield of his wet towel. He dashes through the hallway, down the stairs, over the banister and somehow lands safely on the living room floor. His dad or I run chasing after him with underwear and pajamas in hand … only to find him in the openness of the family room performing the dances from Black Panther — our nightly ritual.
According to writer Kelley L. Carter, Boseman “knew his voice had power and used it to challenge Hollywood.” In a 2018 commencement speech at Howard University, Boseman shared that he had been fired from a soap opera early in his acting career after questioning his role's stereotypical portrayal of Black men as fatherless, gang-affiliated and violent. He also asked why the role lacked any historical context, hope, talent or dreams. After bringing his concerns to the producers, he was fired the next day. Boseman ultimately walked away from a six-figure salary. I contemplate the uncertainty that he must have experienced as a young actor in the spring of his career. Although he felt the sting of the Hollywood blacklist, he stood resolutely in knowing that he had made the right decision. The career that followed leaves little room for anyone to question the merits of his actions.
As a champion of diversity, equity and inclusion, I have spent most of my career speaking truth to power, even when it cost me so much. Like Boseman, I pray that my son will inherit a spirit of righteous indignation. May he know that his voice and his actions have the power to make a difference.
Along with educational materials, Black history is richly shared and imparted by the griots of the African American community. Boseman's roles are now added to that list of great stories. He left my son much more to cherish than even King T’Challa. His emblematic roles brought life to the portrayals of James Brown, the Godfather of Soul and civil rights activist; Thurgood Marshall, the first African American Supreme Court justice; and Jackie Robinson, the first African American to play for a Major League Baseball team. Just as Boseman fought to be treated with humanity as an actor, these historical figures fought against the racism and discrimination that plagued their professions and society. As we continue to see injustices, police brutality and abuses of power from the highest levels, I am honored that my son will witness the legacy that Boseman's short life has exemplified.
We are left with a small memento from the Black Panther. Recently, when my son's two front teeth fell out in quick succession, he asked to write letters to both the tooth fairy and Black Panther to share the exciting news. He penned his letters and placed them in the mailbox. His dad authored a letter back to him as Black Panther. In part, "Black Panther" wrote, "Giovanni, I am very proud of you because I know that you are very smart and show a lot of love to the people around you. You are a true superhero."
I have hidden my son’s Black Panther costume many times. He has outgrown it, and it is bursting at the seams, yet he insists on wearing it. Each time I hide it, he always seems to unearth it. May Giovanni’s refusal to allow me to bury that costume be symbolic of the perpetual spirit, memory and ever-burning flame of Chadwick Boseman, a light that will never die.
Thank you for being such a great role model and example to my son and to all! May we see you again!
