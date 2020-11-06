Kristen Baker: Addressing the youth vaping epidemic

Although many believe vaping is less harmful than traditional cigarettes, recent studies reported that teen e-cigarette users are four times more likely to initiate smoking than their non-using peers. It is well known that 90% of adult smokers start before 18 years of age, which is why the youth vaping epidemic is so concerning. E-cigarettes contain toxic chemicals in the aerosols and extremely high concentrations of nicotine that accelerate addiction, especially in the developing adolescent brain. Severe burns from vaping device batteries exploding and nicotine poisonings of young children and pets that accidentally ingest e-liquids are other significant risk factors related to vaping.

Finally, it has been found that youth who use e-cigarettes are five times more likely to test positive for COVID-19. This has been attributed to youth sharing their vaping devices with peers and the frequent hand-to-mouth behaviors that might increase risk of virus transmission.