Kristen Baker: Addressing the youth vaping epidemic

A few years ago, my high schooler taught me a new verb, “Juuling.” At that time, I had heard of Juul, but really didn’t appreciate how popular vaping had become among teens. As a pediatric nurse practitioner and mother of four children, three of whom are currently in high school, I considered myself informed about adolescent high-risk behaviors. Apparently not in this case. It became clear that many parents, me included, had a lot to learn about this new teenage craze. Schools need to be proactive in providing anti-vaping education for students and parents alike to combat this new public health crisis.
Despite increasing the tobacco age to 21 in 2019 and recent legislation by the FDA banning unauthorized flavored cartridge-based electronic cigarettes, the youth vaping epidemic continues. According to the 2020 National Youth Tobacco Survey, more than 3 million high school students reported current e-cigarette use. In addition, disposable e-cigarette use in the U.S. increased 1,000% over the past year. Savvy teens looking for flavored e-cigarettes such as Puff Bar and Stig are much to blame for the explosion in disposable vaping product use. These products managed to evade the initial flavor restrictions until July, when the FDA further banned unauthorized flavored disposable e-cigarettes. In addition, teens can easily skirt the tobacco age laws when buying their e-cigarette products online. Current legislation does not require age verification for online purchases — another loophole that needs to be closed.
Although many believe vaping is less harmful than traditional cigarettes, recent studies reported that teen e-cigarette users are four times more likely to initiate smoking than their non-using peers. It is well known that 90% of adult smokers start before 18 years of age, which is why the youth vaping epidemic is so concerning. E-cigarettes contain toxic chemicals in the aerosols and extremely high concentrations of nicotine that accelerate addiction, especially in the developing adolescent brain. Severe burns from vaping device batteries exploding and nicotine poisonings of young children and pets that accidentally ingest e-liquids are other significant risk factors related to vaping.
Finally, it has been found that youth who use e-cigarettes are five times more likely to test positive for COVID-19. This has been attributed to youth sharing their vaping devices with peers and the frequent hand-to-mouth behaviors that might increase risk of virus transmission.
Although parents might have heard of popular e-cigarette brands such as Juul, many do not believe their children are vaping or at risk for this behavior. Unfortunately, parents are frequently blindsided when they discover their children are vaping and they often don’t understand all the ramifications of the behavior or how to address it. The school setting is an ideal location for vaping education and early intervention to occur for students and parents alike.
As part of my doctoral project, I discovered that younger teens are still unaware of the significant health risks of vaping. A proven vaping prevention program from the University of Texas, CATCH My Breath, is available online and easily incorporated into the school curriculum for fifth to 12th graders. It is important to introduce this education early as many students have already been exposed to vaping by the time they start high school. Information about the CATCH My Breath Vaping Prevention Program and all class materials and additional parent resources can be found at https://www.catch.org/bundles/23725. Online enrollment in the program is quick and easy and is free to the public.
In my role as a nurse practitioner, I regularly see adolescents who experimented with vaping and ended up addicted to nicotine. Sadly, many of these teens want to quit but are unable, which can lead to poor academic performance, suspension, expulsion and other substance use.
School nurses, administrators, teachers and parents need to join forces to educate youth about the dangers and potential lifelong consequences of vaping. Advocate for this critical education and early intervention in schools now before the next child’s life is derailed by vaping.
Kristen Baker is a doctoral student at the Duke University School of Nursing.
