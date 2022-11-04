Kristie Puckett Williams: Restored voting rights strengthen democracy

There is no demographic more keenly aware of the U.S.’s precarious civil rights and liberties than people who have been incarcerated.

My experiences, as someone who has been detained by and witnessed the brutality of our carceral and criminal legal systems, have shown me how far we are from an inclusive, representative democracy — but I know we can get there.

Movements like those that restored voting rights to 56,000 North Carolinians this summer are steppingstones toward our collective liberation. “Unlock Our Vote” is the result of a 2019 lawsuit brought on behalf of 10 formerly incarcerated people. The suit, CSI v. Moore, alleged that the previous felony disenfranchisement law violated provisions of North Carolina’s constitution, especially the equal protection and free elections clauses. We know that practices that threaten our constitution, civil liberties and humanity have a disproportionately deadly impact on Black and brown communities.

All facets of mass incarceration target and rob Black and brown people of their liberty, safety, families and lives. If a person who was incarcerated is released, a web of lesser employment opportunities, health outcomes, community stigma and continued disenfranchisement await them. The suppression of Black voters, especially, is alarming and has immeasurable consequences on our communities — as we have seen, empowering and protecting Black voters has saved democracy. We can imagine what disenfranchising Black people can lead and has led to.

Black voters have a personal stake in voting for their communities through supporting civil rights expansions, investment in communal resources and divestment from prisons and police. Black people like me, who have been incarcerated and have seen worst of what our nation can do, have a vested interest in voting for improvement. Like others, I vote for my life, because I know that more Black voters means a more perfect union.

In winning the suit, the claimants (civil rights groups and community activists) have ensured that, as of July 27 of this year, any North Carolinian on probation, parole or post-release supervision is now eligible to vote. This is the largest expansion of voting rights since the Voting Rights Act. It makes my heart soar that, against the legacies of anti-Blackness, we have prevailed and more people will be able to participate in the democratic process and will, in turn, strengthen our democracy.

But our work is not done. While beginning to register folks across the state in advance of the imminent election, I learned that the voter registration forms are produced through exploited prison labor — and while restoring and protecting the rights of North Carolinians, the plight of other community members has been thrown into full relief. I am hopeful that, like me, formerly incarcerated folks will vote against prison exploitation, in favor of labor rights, in service of economic freedom, community welfare and full citizenship (and its protections for all). As we brace for the election, I hope we reflect on how precious, integral and potentially life-saving the right to vote is. I hope it galvanizes you to vote for our lives.

We have seen the potential for an authoritarian turn that robs people of their liberties and the right to control their bodies, both in the executive office and from the Supreme Court. Your vote can strengthen protections and shift the tide toward liberty.

Beyond voting against control, family separation and an inhumanely brutal criminal justice system, please support others participating in the democratic process. As I work with colleagues, activists and other freedom fighters to register those whose rights have been restored, I know I am doing so to ensure that our elections are for us — all of us.

We need people to support this registration process and hope you’ll join us from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 at Other Suns Coffee Shop in Winston-Salem in service of a more perfect union.