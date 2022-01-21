Kurt Bardella: One year in, Biden has accomplished much

Missing from this “analysis”? The fact that during his four years in office, Trump made more than 30,500 false or misleading claims, otherwise called lies. By this point in his presidency, Trump had made 2,140 false or misleading claims.

Would Biden be better off with the media if he did 92 interviews, each and every one of them full of blatant lies? Is there a single person in this country who worries about how many interviews Biden has done, or is it more likely that Americans care about the roads they drive on every day and the pipes carrying their drinking water?

For decades, we’ve heard the familiar refrain, “It’s the economy, stupid.” So, let’s look at the economy under Biden: Jobless claims are at their lowest levels since the 1960s. The 2021 job increases were the largest on record. Unemployment dipped below 4%, a historic drop from the 6.2% rate Biden inherited just a year ago. The S&P 500, the metric the last guy used to measure success, hit new record highs 70 times, finishing up 29%. The Dow Jones and Nasdaq were up 19% and 21%, respectively. Economists are predicting that the growth will continue at the fastest pace since 1984.