Kychelle Del Rosario: The Senate must protect transgender health

I am in a unique position as a leader in Safe Zone in Medicine, an organization run by health care trainees whose goal is to educate health professionals about the needs and disparities in LGBTQ+ health care. This role prepares me to become a trustworthy doctor and advocate for the transgender community — a population which the medical field has harmed greatly in the past. It also allows me to train other health care professionals who aim to improve their practice to be more welcoming and gender-affirming.

While it is important to educate health care professionals how to best care for transgender patients, we all need to carry out changes to make our communities more inclusive — and non-transgender (aka cisgender) people have an essential role in achieving this. Here is a small thing you can do: The next time you fill in a form that contains demographic data, check if it asks for your pronouns or provides multiple options for indicating gender identity and sex assigned at birth. If it doesn’t, speak up. Regardless of gender identity, one can recognize how frustrating it is to be discriminated against — to be denied the ability to be who you are. Our advocacy should not be limited to just intake forms — we can and should strive to reduce all discriminatory practices in our communities and other public spheres.