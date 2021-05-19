Larry McDermott: Trust is earned by telling the truth

You can’t build trust if you hide the truth.
In order for police to perform at the high standard we expect of them, law enforcement must have the trust of the people they serve. When they no longer have the public’s trust, officers become more like paramilitary operatives serving in a foreign land. They become outsiders and outliers rather than a vital part of their community.
Never has this been more true and been seen more clearly than now.
It isn’t just in Minneapolis, where former police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of killing George Floyd, a Black man, by keeping his knee on his neck for nine and a half minutes. The official police report written before the world watched a citizen’s video of Chauvin killing Floyd said, “Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress.”
Trust is that intangible commodity that can’t be obtained with a gun, badge or uniform. It can only be earned by actions.
We all know that police jobs can be dangerous. A detective friend was shot while off duty when he tried to convince a 17-year-old kid pointing a gun at him that he was making a terrible mistake. He survived, although he has suffered mentally and physically since then. The kid went to prison for 32 years.
Building trust occurs when a police department and the judicial system around it understand and accept that secrecy erodes trust.
Recently, Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man, in Elizabeth City. The deputies were trying to serve a warrant on Brown, who attempted to drive away. When the sheriff was asked to release the police camera video, he said he wanted to but cited a North Carolina law which says police video can only be released with a judge’s approval. The local judge, when faced with a request in court to make the video public, blocked the release for 30 days. Since that ruling, the family has been allowed to view a snippet of the two hours of video. On Tuesday, a portion was released to public view by Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble, who said Brown’s killing was “justified.” The Pasquotank County Commissioners have unanimously urged the N.C. General Assembly to change the law.
Not surprising is the public outrage over the delays in that county which have created an even higher level of distrust and a feeling that police there are hiding something.
People who say “if you follow the officers’ orders you won’t get killed” are implying that only bad people who resist get shot. They are wrong, and there are plenty of examples to prove that. Supporting your local police department is a good thing. We all like that catchy phrase “Back the Blue.” But blind loyalty is a recipe for societal failure because police are human — most are good at their jobs, but not all.
What happened in Elizabeth City can happen in any of our small towns.
In Rutherford County, a deputy sheriff shot and killed Ethan T. Calton, a white man, six months ago while attempting to serve a warrant. Sheriff Chris Francis also agreed that he would release the video taken by an officer’s camera were it not for the state law, one he supports with the opinion the law is necessary. Meanwhile, the state has nearly completed its investigation while DA Ted Bell currently reviews part of the findings. The Calton family has yet to be allowed to see the video, but anxiously awaits the opportunity to do so.
For the time being, the Calton family, friends and the public are left to ask, “What do they have to hide, and ... why is this taking so long?”
Legislators need to change this law if they care about police credibility. When trust and truth no longer mean anything, we are lost.
Larry McDermott is a columnist for The Daily Courier of Rutherford County. Reach him at hardscrabblehollow@gmail.com.