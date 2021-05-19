Larry McDermott: Trust is earned by telling the truth

Building trust occurs when a police department and the judicial system around it understand and accept that secrecy erodes trust.

Recently, Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man, in Elizabeth City. The deputies were trying to serve a warrant on Brown, who attempted to drive away. When the sheriff was asked to release the police camera video, he said he wanted to but cited a North Carolina law which says police video can only be released with a judge’s approval. The local judge, when faced with a request in court to make the video public, blocked the release for 30 days. Since that ruling, the family has been allowed to view a snippet of the two hours of video. On Tuesday, a portion was released to public view by Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble, who said Brown’s killing was “justified.” The Pasquotank County Commissioners have unanimously urged the N.C. General Assembly to change the law.

Not surprising is the public outrage over the delays in that county which have created an even higher level of distrust and a feeling that police there are hiding something.