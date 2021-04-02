Laura Dezarn: Closing the gender gap in IT jobs

At an early age, I had an interest in and aptitude for technology. While I didn’t grow up with easy access to computers like many of my millennial friends, I developed a love and fascination with first-generation computers. I just got it — along with the thought process behind programming.

I was able to visualize how important technology would become in our lives. And I always thought it would be a great career.

But I’m an exception to the gender demographics in IT. Women represent about half of the U.S. workforce, but only about a quarter of the tech jobs. Women haven’t always been encouraged to enter tech fields. Like many careers that were once dominated by men — the result of past social and generational norms — the lopsidedness in tech is starting to change. But the tech industry must continue prioritizing gender diversity, without losing the gains that have been won.

One of the keys is developing, managing and promoting a better career pipeline in technology for girls and young women. I mentor women in a program at a local university. I offer them varied paths for careers in science and technology. Many will choose health care or liberal arts instead, thinking they offer more potential for changing people’s lives. Or, they believe they don’t have an aptitude for technology.