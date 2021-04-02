Laura Dezarn: Closing the gender gap in IT jobs

At an early age, I had an interest in and aptitude for technology. While I didn’t grow up with easy access to computers like many of my millennial friends, I developed a love and fascination with first-generation computers. I just got it — along with the thought process behind programming.
I was able to visualize how important technology would become in our lives. And I always thought it would be a great career.
But I’m an exception to the gender demographics in IT. Women represent about half of the U.S. workforce, but only about a quarter of the tech jobs. Women haven’t always been encouraged to enter tech fields. Like many careers that were once dominated by men — the result of past social and generational norms — the lopsidedness in tech is starting to change. But the tech industry must continue prioritizing gender diversity, without losing the gains that have been won.
One of the keys is developing, managing and promoting a better career pipeline in technology for girls and young women. I mentor women in a program at a local university. I offer them varied paths for careers in science and technology. Many will choose health care or liberal arts instead, thinking they offer more potential for changing people’s lives. Or, they believe they don’t have an aptitude for technology.
I let them know that a technology career is a tremendous opportunity, and many of their ideals are baked into it. Take pay equity. One of the reasons that the pay gap for women tends to be lower in IT is because tech salaries are based on experience. The certifications you earn bring a premium. Further, if you’re investing a significant amount of money on your education, your earnings potential will have a big impact on your quality of life. You will want to be compensated fairly.
An undeniable fact in this career equation for students is that IT jobs are in high demand. The National Foundation for American Policy said in March that there were 1 million computer job vacancies, an 11% increase over the previous year. My experience in hiring for tech jobs is that there are always more job openings than people to fill them. Candidates literally can pick their specialty.
With the economic destruction caused by COVID-19, it feels like generations of hard-earned gains for women are slipping. But an abundance of tech jobs gives women an excellent opportunity to close the gender gap. More than 2.3 million women dropped out of the labor force between February 2020 and February 2021, according to the National Women’s Law Center. Post pandemic, several of the most highly in demand jobs will be for web developers and digital interface designers, network and computer systems administrators, computer network architects, information security analysts, and database administrators and architects, according the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
For those who’ve dropped out of the labor force, or who are looking for a new career, it’s not too late to pick up a technology education. A two-year degree is an excellent option, or a more focused coding school.
Another part of the long-term strategy for getting more women in tech jobs is how we approach career tactics and strategies. Encouraging girls to embrace STEM subjects and tech careers is an important part of today’s educational puzzle that parents must encourage. Kids don’t usually appreciate the spectrum of tech career opportunities. When they ask about jobs, or fill out college-entrance forms, parents, teachers, guidance counselors and mentors have a responsibility to ask them: Have you considered a technology career?
When I began working in tech, the IT teams in companies were more isolated. IT people had limited visibility in strategic discussions. I remember being the lone woman on a team of men who were already an isolated group. What’s that like? You become one of the guys, and just learn to live with it. But it also manifests an environment where women feel less inclined to speak and they feel like their voice isn’t being heard.
I’ve been fortunate to see women become more represented in tech. We have to keep getting the message out. The reasons are there: Pick of assignment and salary. A rewarding career. Opportunities to create change. A career that is more strategically integrated into businesses than ever.
Many women have skill sets that are key attributes for success in technology fields. We can help girls engage with technology and understand that they are an important part of the future of technological development and the stretching of innovation boundaries.
Laura Dezarn is vice president of IT Infrastructure and Operations at Truliant Federal Credit Union.