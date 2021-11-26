Lawrence Goldstone: The politics of counting votes

Texas and Georgia are only two of the states that are attempting to tilt the scales in Republicans’ favor. Similar efforts are underway across the nation. Republican leaders in those states are counting on a supportive, filibuster-happy Senate to prevent national voting rights legislation and a rubber stamp by an acquiescent Supreme Court whose conservative majority has shown scant inclination to recognize that equal protection of the laws is a hollow promise when some citizens are denied equal access to the ballot box.

While the need for Democrats and liberals to fight these laws with all the ferocity they can muster is obvious, less apparent is why conservatives should oppose them as well. For them, these laws are victories, at least in the short term.

But history is replete with tales of short-term victories that spawned longer-term disasters.

Politics to a significant degree is the cultivation and wielding of power. So it takes a good deal of self-discipline, to say nothing of courage, to give up short-term gains, especially when there is no guarantee of longer-term advantage. This is the choice that mainstream Republicans face.

Allowing political operatives to set aside election results violates the most fundamental precept of American democracy. What conservatives need to ask themselves, be they in government or not, is whether they are willing to risk the survival of a political system they purport to love in order to retain power.

Lawrence Goldstone is a writer whose most recent book is “On Account of Race: The Supreme Court, White Supremacy, and the Ravaging of African American Voting Rights.”