Lee Mortimer: Pennsylvania shows the way to fairness in redistricting

Legislators in Raleigh have kicked off another round in the never-ending battle over redistricting. There’s talk about making districts compact and contiguous and keeping “communities of interest” together.

But their bigger concern is how those election districts will translate to seats and which party controls Congress and the General Assembly over the next decade.

North Carolina has long been a legal battleground over gerrymandering — or drawing districts that give a political party unfair advantage. Both major parties have done it, but the practice accelerated after 2010, when Republicans gained control of the General Assembly and employed new techniques to maximize their advantage.

From 2012-2020, Republicans won 47 of 65 congressional contests (72%), while Democrats won only 18 (28%). North Carolina’s an evenly divided state. In our six highest-profile 2020 elections — president, U.S. Senate, governor, lieutenant governor, state Supreme Court chief justice and attorney general — the two-party statewide vote averaged 50.1% for Republicans and 49.9% for Democrats.