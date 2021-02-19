Lee Storrow and Dafina Ward: Preventing new HIV infections

The start of 2021 marks a significant time when it comes to policy advocacy in North Carolina and across our country. New members of the N.C. General Assembly and Council of State take their oaths of office, a new administration comes to the White House and policymakers begin the hard work of a new year.

We know the COVID-19 pandemic will stay at the top of our priority list when it comes to health policy, but as we increase vaccination rates and hopefully turn the tide, we hope policymakers will commit to preventing the spread and stopping new transmissions of another epidemic in our region: HIV.

The good news is that ending the HIV epidemic is a winnable battle, but it will take commitment and creativity. New biomedical strategies give us the tools to tackle this epidemic, and N.C. policymakers should look to increase access to this medication through pharmacist distribution.

Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) and Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) have changed the game for prevention. These medications have been approved by the FDA for almost a decade, yet far too many people don’t know they exist or how to take them to prevent HIV.