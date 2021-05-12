Lee Storrow: Syringe program is too successful to lose

May marks Hepatitis Awareness Month at a time when North Carolina is experiencing rising rates of hepatitis C virus (HCV) transmission, fueled by injection drug use. Today more than 150,000 residents of our state are living with HCV. The impact of HCV can be significant if not treated, including liver disease and death. HCV is particularly acute in southern and Appalachian states, where rates of injection drug use have led to more than a threefold increase in HCV transmissions.
North Carolina has made significant strides to combat HCV, including legalizing syringe service programs in 2016, in order to support the health of people who use drugs. These programs offer sterile injection equipment and collect used syringes. Syringe service programs, sometimes known as drug-user health hubs, also often provide other services, including HIV and hepatitis testing, peer support and wound care.
Syringe service programs are a win-win-win for North Carolina. They support the health of our state’s residents, are cost-effective and decrease litter. The public health impact of reducing HCV transmission is clear, but reducing transmission also supports our state’s economic bottom line. Every averted case of HCV alone saves $360,000 in treatment costs.
Opponents of syringe service programs frequently complain of litter, but evidence shows that cities with syringe service programs actually have less syringe litter than cities without them. If you think about it, it makes sense. Many participants return used syringes when collecting new syringes, and programs frequently site safe disposal boxes in the community and host neighborhood trash pickups.
Unfortunately, our programs in North Carolina are under attack. As reported in the Winston-Salem Journal on May 4, last month SB 607 was introduced in the North Carolina Senate. The bill would make significant changes to the operations of our state’s syringe service programs. The changes are numerous and include severe restrictions on where programs can operate and who can staff them; they also would mandate immediate treatment. The bill prohibits individuals who have even one minor conviction for drug use from operating a syringe service program. It’s common for people who have experience using drugs or a history in the criminal justice system to volunteer or staff these programs, specifically because of this lived experience. They are true peers to participants and can elicit honest conversations because participants don’t feel they have to hide stigmatized behavior. If a participant is ready to quit using drugs, these staff are some of the best prepared people in our state to help link them to services.
We know mandating drug treatment doesn’t work. In fact, research shows that people who regularly use syringe service programs are five times more likely to enter treatment over time and three times more likely to quit than people who don’t use the programs. Trust and non-coercion are key to this approach. Even when people aren’t interested in treatment, syringe service programs provide them with vital tools to stop the spread of hepatitis and other diseases.
The collective impact of SB 607 would shut down every syringe service program in the state. Currently 55 counties (including Forsyth County) have syringe service programs in operation and they serve residents of all 100 counties of North Carolina. Five of these counties are among the list of national counties determined by the CDC to be the most vulnerable to a HCV or HIV outbreak.
SB 607 is a bill in search of a problem. This Hepatitis Awareness Month, let’s not move backward. I hope our legislators prioritize the public and economic health of our state and support our syringe service programs in Winston-Salem and across North Carolina!
Lee Storrow is the executive director of the North Carolina AIDS Action Network.