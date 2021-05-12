Lee Storrow: Syringe program is too successful to lose

Unfortunately, our programs in North Carolina are under attack. As reported in the Winston-Salem Journal on May 4, last month SB 607 was introduced in the North Carolina Senate. The bill would make significant changes to the operations of our state’s syringe service programs. The changes are numerous and include severe restrictions on where programs can operate and who can staff them; they also would mandate immediate treatment. The bill prohibits individuals who have even one minor conviction for drug use from operating a syringe service program. It’s common for people who have experience using drugs or a history in the criminal justice system to volunteer or staff these programs, specifically because of this lived experience. They are true peers to participants and can elicit honest conversations because participants don’t feel they have to hide stigmatized behavior. If a participant is ready to quit using drugs, these staff are some of the best prepared people in our state to help link them to services.