Leonard Greene: Capitol coup: You call this making America great?

Trump, still fueling the fire with lies about a stolen election, did eventually release a video telling his supporters to go home. But by then the damage had already been done.

Earlier, President-elect Joe Biden had urged Trump to “step up,” and go on national television and “fulfill his oath.”

“I initially was going to talk about the economy,” Biden said. “But all of you, all of you, have been watching what I’ve been watching. At this hour, our democracy’s under unprecedented assault. Unlike anything we’ve seen in modern times. An assault on the citadel of liberty, the Capitol itself. An assault on the people’s representatives and the Capitol Hill police, sworn to protect them. And the public servants who work at the heart of our republic. An assault on the rule of law like few times we’ve ever seen it. An assault on the most sacred of American undertakings. The doing of the people’s business.”

“Let me be very clear,” Biden said. “The scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not reflect a true America, do not represent who we are. What we’re seeing are a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent. It’s disorder. It’s chaos. It borders on sedition. And it must end. Now. "

That is what a president sounds like. For four years we have forgotten.

Leonard Greene is a reporter and columnist for the New York Daily News.