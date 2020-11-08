Liberty Vittert: So, what happened with the polling?

Second, there is one polling prediction device that is regularly overlooked and misunderstood: approval ratings. A quick glance would show you that Trump has the lowest average approval rating in history at only 41%. The average for reelected presidents since 1980 is 54.5% — almost 14 percentage points higher! Since recording approval ratings began, every reelected president has had over a 50% approval rating when reelected or an upward trend over 30 days before the election.

This would clearly suggest that Trump didn't have a chance of winning — but there was a clear asterisk.

As I discussed in 2019 and last month, we should care less about the raw numbers than about the trend; we can't compare Trump's approval ratings to past presidents, we have to compare the highs and lows over time. In that case, Trump has the smallest difference in spread ever recorded. In other words, Trump had what is arguably the strongest base in recent history. Furthermore, a basic statistical analysis shows that Trump trended toward higher and higher approval ratings since he took office — only gaining in his base.