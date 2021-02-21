Lieutenant Richard “R.J.” Sterenczak and Andy Marshall: Volunteer firefighters needed — now

Our strategy includes a combination of traditional methods of recruitment along with using advancing technology to pinpoint with high accuracy the communities likely to have recruit candidates. We’re offering leadership workshops aimed at improving retention. We are also strategizing new ways to approach this problem, from policy changes in government to finding methods to encourage and reward volunteers for their critical work. Our team is advocating for employers who allow volunteers to take time to help their communities or who embark on a journey to pursue a firefighting career.

What are the stark effects of this volunteer shortage? Fewer volunteers create the need for us to call on other departments outside our district to assist. This strains other departments and leaves fewer firefighters to respond if a fire breaks out elsewhere.

We are clear on many of the obstacles to recruitment; it’s hard to get volunteers because they’re working a tough job with no pay. Sometimes there’s no clear path to a career in firefighting, and a fast-paced, hectic life doesn’t always translate to a second career as a volunteer firefighter.