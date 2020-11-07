Lionel Laurent: Biden's lead is bittersweet for our allies

It's an especially timely opportunity for French President Emmanuel Macron. He's repeatedly pointed to the U.S. and U.K. retreat from the postwar liberal order as evidence that the EU needs to get better at looking after its own interests. Trumpism revved up his ambitions for a more "geopolitical Europe" and brought traditionally hesitant Germany on board in areas of cooperation such as defense and technology. Bidenism would give the EU more time to get there, but it wouldn't change the direction of travel.

Where Macron needs to tread carefully is in taking care to build support across the EU, rather than just in Berlin. The bloc is in no shape yet to replace the NATO security umbrella, given the departure of the U.K. as the only other member state with nuclear capabilities. There's also the matter of Eastern countries who fear a more self-reliant EU means less protection against Russian provocations.

The best near-term opportunity is using the EU's single market of 450 million consumers as a way to wield economic influence with both the U.S. and China. Regulatory tools such as foreign-investment screening, sanctions against unfair state subsidies and tech-sector restrictions are being rolled out. France this week raced to slap a controversial tech tax on the likes of Amazon Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s Google to get the jump on a stalled wider OECD process that had been undermined by Trump.