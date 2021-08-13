Lisa Brewer: Why it's more than 'just a festival'

We like to recall that Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival has created a number of special moments and relationships.

For example, two different couples have married after first meeting at the festival.

One of our volunteers traveled from Maryland to North Carolina to work with us because the festival fell near the day he had lost his wife. A painful anniversary is now made a bit easier as he gathers with his new friends at CBC each year.

A family that had never heard of the Bible camp received tickets to attend. The following year, their daughter attended a week of camp and was baptized. Her sister soon followed. A friend joined the two sisters for a youth conference and was baptized. All three girls walk together in Christ now.

Each year, at the close of our headliner’s musical set, artists gather onstage to sing, “Will the Circle Be Unbroken?” It’s a sacred moment. As the audience says their goodbyes, they know that you never really say goodbye to festival friends.

Understandably, we are thrilled, excited and a little giddy to see that our outdoor festivals will take place this fall. We are prayerful that we will all see each other in September. We crave the reunions, the music, the fellowship!